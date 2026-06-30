Millie Bobby Brown struggles to socialise with people her age

Los Angeles, June 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is known for her work in the streaming series ‘Stranger Things’, has opened up on her struggles with being social.

The actress has said that she struggles to connect with people who are her own age after experiencing childhood in the spotlight, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress, 22, discussed how she feels disconnected from other people in their early 20s in an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, June 29.

When asked if she felt like she missed any milestones while growing up, she answered "socialization”, since she did not attend a traditional school.

She said, "Sometimes when fans come up to me, they'll be like 'Millie!' and I'll be like 'Aah’. I just don't know how to react sometimes to people my own age. I have a harder time. Because I grew up with primarily men on crews, let's change that”.

As per ‘People’, the actress went on to explain that many of the crew members she worked with on ‘Stranger Things’ and her other projects have been "men over 40 years old”.

She further mentioned, “And so I heard a lot of adult talk growing up, I didn't really talk about the things you're meant to talk about as a kid Because you hear 'Where's the grip? Let's grab a ladder’, you know? And so that's your whole conversation”.

She added that she can talk "extensively" about "different lens changes and shots”, but struggles to connect with people her own age over topics like favorite bars and restaurants.

She made her professional acting debut in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013 and reached international fame for her starring role as Jane "Eleven" Hopper in Netflix's smash hit ‘Stranger Things’ from 2016 to 2025.

--IANS

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