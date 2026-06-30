June 30, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Millie Bobby Brown struggles to socialise with people her age

Millie Bobby Brown struggles to socialise with people her age

Los Angeles, June 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is known for her work in the streaming series ‘Stranger Things’, has opened up on her struggles with being social.

The actress has said that she struggles to connect with people who are her own age after experiencing childhood in the spotlight, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress, 22, discussed how she feels disconnected from other people in their early 20s in an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, June 29.

When asked if she felt like she missed any milestones while growing up, she answered "socialization”, since she did not attend a traditional school.

She said, "Sometimes when fans come up to me, they'll be like 'Millie!' and I'll be like 'Aah’. I just don't know how to react sometimes to people my own age. I have a harder time. Because I grew up with primarily men on crews, let's change that”.

As per ‘People’, the actress went on to explain that many of the crew members she worked with on ‘Stranger Things’ and her other projects have been "men over 40 years old”.

She further mentioned, “And so I heard a lot of adult talk growing up, I didn't really talk about the things you're meant to talk about as a kid Because you hear 'Where's the grip? Let's grab a ladder’, you know? And so that's your whole conversation”.

She added that she can talk "extensively" about "different lens changes and shots”, but struggles to connect with people her own age over topics like favorite bars and restaurants.

She made her professional acting debut in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013 and reached international fame for her starring role as Jane "Eleven" Hopper in Netflix's smash hit ‘Stranger Things’ from 2016 to 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

ICG bids farewell to one of its oldest hovercrafts; to be displayed at museum in Kolkata

ICG bids farewell to one of its oldest hovercrafts; to be displayed at museum in Kolkata

Allari Naresh's film with director Chandra Mohan Chintada titled 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' (Photo Credit: Annapurna Studios/X)

Allari Naresh's film with director Chandra Mohan Chintada titled 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'

India‑EU FTA builds architecture for long term regulatory coordination: Report

India‑EU FTA builds architecture for long term regulatory coordination: Report

Kriti Sanon shares a heartfelt letter from a young fan: You are very beautiful

Kriti Sanon shares a heartfelt letter from a young fan: You are very beautiful

EAM Jaishankar, Ireland FM discuss deepening cooperation as Dublin assumes EU presidency (File Image)

EAM Jaishankar, Ireland FM discuss deepening cooperation as Dublin assumes EU presidency

‘It all comes down to enjoying the game’, says Tsitsipas as he embraces fresh mindset before Novak Djokovic test in the second round of Wimbledon 2026 in London. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Wimbledon: ‘It all comes down to enjoying the game’, says Tsitsipas as he embraces fresh mindset before Djokovic test

FIFA WC 2026: 'We never lost belief,' says Mazraoui after dramatic win over Netherlands

FIFA WC 2026: 'We never lost belief,' says Mazraoui after dramatic win over Netherlands

'Bihar is better than Andhra on law & order', believe speakers at Vijayawada round table conference

'Bihar is better than Andhra on law & order', believe speakers at Vijayawada round table conference

Kevin Spacey says he felt 'attacked' by gay community

Kevin Spacey says he felt 'attacked' by gay community

Unchanged Australia elect to bowl against the West Indies in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: Unchanged Australia elect to bowl against WI in first semis