Milind Soman's birthday wish for wife Ankita Konwar: It is so much fun to be with you

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a beautiful wish for wife, Ankita Konwar, as she celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

Milind dropped a romantic picture on his official Insta handle in which he and Ankita were seen enjoying each other's company, against a breathtaking backdrop.

Expressing his admiration for his ladylove, he said that he is grateful for having Ankita in his life and that he eagerly looks forward to sharing new and exciting experiences with her in the future.

Milind's heartfelt wish for Ankita read, "I have many many things to be grateful for, but the universe outdid itself when i found you @ankita_earthy , every moment that i am with you is a gift, of love and beauty and happiness .. it is so much fun to be with you and it is so special that we share so much.. i wish you everything that you wish for, because i know you will make the wisest choices for both of us, and i look forward to each new experience with you this year .. Happy birthday to you, the one who lights up my life ! (sic)."

Milind and Ankita keep on pushing their limits by continuously taking on new fitness challenges. The duo also motivates others by posting about their latest achievement on social media.

Back in July, Ankita created history by becoming the first Assamese woman and the first woman from North East India to complete the iconic English Channel Relay Swim.

Ankita thanked Milind for his constant support throughout her challenging journey.

“And in 2026, I became the first Assamese woman to have crossed it in a relay, with a promise of a solo one day to myself. I’m so proud of the girl in me, who decided to learn how to swim 3 years ago. She and I have come a long way since then. My heart is filled with gratitude Thank you @milindrunning for being the biggest support a partner can ask for. I can never gather enough words to thank you, ever!,” she penned.

--IANS

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