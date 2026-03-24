Milind Soman says many people are leaving Mumbai: They want their own garden, their space

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, expressed his thoughts over the growing desire among people to move out of Mumbai in search of more space, greenery and a quieter lifestyle.

Highlighting this shift in mindset, he told IANS, “A lot of people feel that ‘I want my garden and I want trees, good space and those people move out.”

“In fact, a lot of people are moving out of the city, whoever can. They are buying land, they’re starting farming,”* he said.

At the same time, the actor also acknowledged that while Mumbai has its own set of flaws, it still appeals to many. “There are people who love living in Mumbai because it’s crowded, because it’s exciting, because there’s so much energy,” said Milind.

Reflecting on how the city has changed over time, he added, “I have seen pictures of Mumbai from the 1800s when it was just a village and the bridges were not even built, they were islands. So things change… and they have changed of course.”

Sharing his personal connection to the city, he said, “Shivaji Park in Dadar where I lived from my childhood, I mean it’s not the same, but the park is still there, and it is a fantastic place.”*l

Pointing out the biggest change in the city of dreams over the years, Milind noted, “Traffic has increased, that to me is the biggest change. People are buying cars every day. They have gone from one to three cars, four cars, five cars. There’s just too much traffic.”

Calling it an inevitable part of development, he explained, “That’s the way development is, that’s the way progress is. You can’t stop people from buying cars and building houses… that’s the dream people have.”

Crediting digital connectivity, he added, “Because of the internet and the whole virtual world, they are able to work from remote areas… that is a huge opportunity.”

Milind who recently turned 60 years, has been a Mumbai, rather a Dadar boy in specific all his life.

The actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades, was a supermodel back in the 90s era.

On the professional front currently, the actor is all geared up for his upcoming project Kaattaan alongside South Star Vijay Sethupathi.

The show is set to go on air from the 27th of March on Jio Hotstar.

–IANS

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