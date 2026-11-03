Mika Singh recalls spontaneous creation of ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ with Rai Laxmi

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh has recalled how his song ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ with actress Rai Laxmi came together unexpectedly.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mika revealed to IANS that the idea emerged during a casual coffee meeting between the two, and they went on to shoot the song the very next day without any prior planning. Speaking about how the song came together, Mika shared, “Rai Laxmi is an old friend, and our song ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ happened so spontaneously! There was absolutely no preparation or planning. We were sitting together, sipping coffee, when we thought, why not do something together? Believe it or not, the very next day, we shot the song.”

“Sometimes, the most beautiful memories are created without any planning. This song is one of my absolute favourites because I shot it with one of my favourite people. It will always remain special to me,” he added.

Mika Singh recently reunited with his old friend Rai Laxmi to relive the beautiful memories associated with their song ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’. The reunion celebrates their longstanding friendship and the nostalgia surrounding a song that holds a special place in Mika’s heart.

The song ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’, featuring Mika and Sneha Shankar as singers, featured actress Lakshmi Rai. The lyrics of romantic track were penned by Anand Bakshi and the original composition was by R. D. Burman. The music video was directed by Sushma Sunam and Harry Jordan, with choreography by Sushma Sunam.

Mika Singh made headlines after extending his support to his elder brother, veteran singer Daler Mehndi, following a public confrontation at a religious and cultural event in Uttarakhand.

Defending Daler, Mika had stated that the veteran singer did not consume alcohol and that his disoriented state was due to recent health issues and a major medical procedure.

--IANS

ps/