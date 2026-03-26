March 26, 2026 10:05 PM हिंदी

Midhun Venugopal's character in Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Pallichatambi' released!

Midhun Venugopal's character in Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Pallichatambi' released! (Photo Credit: Pallichatambi/Instagram)

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The makers of director Dijo Jose Antony's upcoming big budget Malayalam action entertainer, 'Pallichattambi', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, have now revealed that actor Midhun Venugopal plays a character called Davi in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers, using the film's official handle on Instagram, released the first look poster of the actor and wrote, "Midhun Venugopal as Davi. In cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2026. A Film by Dijo Jose Antony. #Pallichattambi #TovinoThomas #KayaduLohar @dijojoseantony@noufalahammed @brijeesh1 @worldwidefilmsindia @cqubebrosentertainment @chakrapictures."

The film had triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs after the makers released a teaser recently.

The teaser gives the impression that the story of the film is set in a time period that is soon after the country gained its independence. The teaser makes it evident that the film will be about a man who questioned tyranny at a time when beliefs about the supernatural abounded.

It may be recalled that the director of the film had only recently announced that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to his Instagram page to post pictures of the places they had shot at, the director had said, "From the first shot in Thodupuzha, to the final patch shoot across states, the long road of #Pallichattambi comes to an end today. A beautiful journey of hard work finally crosses the finish line. Love from Team Pallichattambi."

For the unaware, Kayadu Lohar, who shot to fame with her fine performance in the Tamil blockbuster film 'Dragon', plays the female lead in this film along with Tovino Thomas.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who took to his Instagram page to share the first look poster of Kayadu Lohar in the film, had said, "And then, there was love... Love for a character, for a world, and for the soul of Pallichattambi! Worldwide release on April 10, 2026. #PallichattambiMovie #April09_2026 #DijoJoseAntony #TovinoThomas#KayaduLohar JakesBejoy."

The makers of the film have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year.

Produced under the banners of World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainments, 'Pallichattambi' will seek to present actor Tovino Thomas in a never-before-seen look. Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film is set in the 1950s–60s period.

The film is being produced by Noufal and Brijeesh under the World Wide Films banner, along with Chanukya Chaithanya Charan under the C Qube Bros Entertainments banner. The film is being released in five languages, including Malayalam.

The cast, apart from Tovino and Kayadu Lohar, will also include Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, Prashanth Alexander, and several other prominent actors.

On the technical front, the film's script has been penned by S Suresh Babu.Its cinematography has been handled by Tijo Tomy, while its music has been composed by Mollywood’s music sensation Jakes Bejoy. Editing is by Sreejith Sarang, and production design is by Dileep Nath.

Meghasyam and Thanzeer have served as the associate producers of the film, which has its costumes designed by Manjusha Radhakrishnan.

Renit Raj and Kiran Raphael have worked as the chief associate directors in this film, the sound design of which is by Sync Cinema. Art direction for the film is by Rajesh Menon and casting is by Binoy Nambala.

--IANS

mkr/

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