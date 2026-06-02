Mick Jagger says he’d love to go on tour with The Rolling Stones

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, has expressed his eagerness to return to touring as the legendary band prepares to release its latest album, Foreign Tongues.

Raising fresh hopes the veteran rock band could yet embark on another tour following the success of their Hackney Diamonds comeback, Jagger declared while appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Tracks of My Years alongside fellow Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 82-year-old rocker was asked whether fans could expect to see the band touring again in the near future, and replied: “I’d love to go on tour. Can’t wait.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s going to be this year, but hopefully as soon as possible.”

The frontman, whose career with The Rolling Stones has spanned more than six decades and produced classics including Paint It, Black, Gimme Shelter, and Sympathy for the Devil, made the comments as the Stones prepare to release their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, on 10 July, following the Grammy-winning success of 2023’s Hackney Diamonds and the band’s 2024 North American tour.

The forthcoming record has already generated significant attention, with collaborations from Sir Paul McCartney, The Cure frontman Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Recent promotional events for the album have seen Mick and his Stores bandmates Keith Richards, and Ronnie appear alongside comedian Conan O’Brien in Brooklyn to discuss the project.

While no Rolling Stones dates have been announced, Ronnie recently returned to the stage with a solo tour across the UK and Europe, marking his first solo run of shows in more than 16 years.

Keith also addressed the possibility of future touring during an interview last month.

He said: “I mean, we can talk next year. Possibly. At the moment we’re just sort of saying we finished the record, let’s do this. And so we’re basically considering what to do after, you know, pretty soon. But I don’t think… Not this year, anyway.”

The band’s future plans have become a major talking point among fans as The Rolling Stones continue to defy expectations more than 60 years after their formation.

Recent reports surrounding Foreign Tongues have suggested the album was recorded in an intense burst of sessions in London and features 14 tracks, including contributions from the Stones’ late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 aged 80.

--IANS

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