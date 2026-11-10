Michael Douglas’ real reason for penning memoir is his memory, and things that matter

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who has published his memoir ‘One Helluva Ride’, has shared the reason behind him penning the memoir at this stage in his life.

A clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ features the veteran actor talking about digging out the content for the memoir from his memories.

The show host asked him, “You must have been asked to write memoirs and books before at this point in time. So why did you cave in?”.

The actor said, “No, I just thought it was probably time I took a break. Dad wrote about 9 books, he wrote a great autobiography. And so I started thinking about legacies, dad and I had together got probably 135 movies and over over eight decades and all of that and all 3 of my kids are actors now, too. But the real reason is my memory, I'd forgotten so much I reached a point in life now where I realized the only thing that matters is your friends, your family and what you remember”.

“So I am doing this whole exercise and process of going back starting in 1944 and finding whatever information I could about the family has been fabulous. So I got a whole bunch of new memories and thoughts to keep in my mind there for at least a day”, he added.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor Michael Douglas also had a reunion with actress-singer Glenn Close on the latest episode of ‘The Graham Norton Show’.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with Glenn Close. In the picture, he can be seen blushing while the singer gives him a peck on the cheeks.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he lauded the actress-singer and cherished their reunion.

He wrote, “One helluva reunion with my ‘Fatal Attraction’ co-star and dear friend @glennclose on The Graham Norton Show! What a treat to be together again while celebrating my book One Helluva Ride! Thank you @grahnort and for one helluva week”.

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close share one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships, forged while working together on the 1987 psychological thriller ‘Fatal Attraction’. In the film, Michael essayed the role of Dan Gallagher, a married attorney, while Close portrayed Alex Forrest, the woman who becomes dangerously obsessed with him after a brief affair.

--IANS

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