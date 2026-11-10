England call up James Hill as Guehi, Konsa miss Croatia clash

London, Nov 10 (IANS) England have handed maiden senior international call-up to Bournemouth defender James Hill ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain after injuries forced changes to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The 24-year-old centre-back has joined the Three Lions squad for the November international window after impressing with his performances for Bournemouth this season. Hill has made 15 appearances for the Premier League club, earning recognition from England head coach Tuchel.

Hill, who has previously represented England at under-20 and under-21 levels, will now get an opportunity to make his senior debut as the national team prepares for two important Group C encounters.

His inclusion follows the withdrawal of Manchester City defender Marc Guehi, who picked up an injury during his club's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Guehi was substituted at half-time and will remain with his club for further recovery.

Newcastle United's Dan Burn was brought into the squad on Monday as a replacement for Guehi. The defender, who has 11 international caps, joined the England camp at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground.

Meanwhile, Arsenal centre-back Ezri Konsa will also miss Thursday's meeting with Croatia at Wembley as he continues an individual fitness programme. He is expected to resume full training later this week and could be available for England's subsequent trip to Spain.

Hill will compete for a place in the central defensive positions alongside Burn, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah.

England will host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Madrid to face Spain on Sunday, November 15, in their final two group-stage matches.

Tuchel's side are currently second in Group C and need to avoid defeat against Croatia to guarantee qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals, scheduled for March next year. England can finish top of the group if they win both remaining matches and finish with a superior goal difference to Spain.

The November camp also features first-time senior call-ups for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham and Fulham's Josh King, who have earned promotion from the England under-21 setup.

--IANS

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