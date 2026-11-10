India steps up diplomatic efforts, engages with Russia and Ukraine to end prolonged war

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Reiterating its position that the Russia-Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday highlighted New Delhi’s continued engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv to explore ways to restore peace in the region.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had shared several proposals with the two sides, including ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea, addressing the immediate concerns of energy and grain exports, and discussing possibilities of a non-attack arrangement.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also emphasised the need to end prolonged wars and called for an end to the ongoing conflict.

“So, on the issue of the Ukraine conflict, as you know, India has been emphasising that the way forward is to take the path of dialogue and diplomacy. And in recent months, our Prime Minister has expressed and articulated that endless wars must now give way to an end to war. In keeping with this idea of bringing peace to the region, India has been engaging with both Russia and Ukraine, and we have conveyed certain ideas to them. These ideas include the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. It also includes addressing the immediate concerns of both countries in regard to energy and grain exports, as well as non-attack possibilities,” the MEA spokesperson stated.

Jaiswal further said that Prime Minister Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, with the two leaders discussing the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian impact and diplomatic efforts to bring about peace.

He added that External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later in the day to discuss diplomatic initiatives related to the conflict.

“Yesterday, as you are aware, our Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine. Both leaders shared perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, as well as various efforts to restore peace that are underway. Prime Minister reiterated India's firm commitment to contribute towards peace in every possible way. Following this, in the evening yesterday, the External Affairs Minister had a conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov of Russia, where both leaders discussed the ongoing diplomatic initiatives focused on the conflict,” the MEA spokesperson stated.

"On the issue of the food corridor, we have exchanged ideas with both sides, and India remains in touch with both sides, as well as with interested parties to contribute towards the return of peace to the region,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday, during which he once again conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Zelensky shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict," read a statement issued by the PMO.

"The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples," it added.

After the phone call, Zelensky said that India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and Ukraine looks forward to continued efforts in this direction.

--IANS

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