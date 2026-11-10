'Dimagi Naxals' next on govt target, Kiren Rijiju tells Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for eliminating Naxalism and warned the opposition leaders that days of "Dimagi Naxals" are also numbered.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi for trivialising the Union government's success in ending Left-wing extremism, Rijiju on social media platform X said, "Rahul ji, thank Modi ji for eliminating the Armed Maoists. Former PM Manmohan Singh ji had famously described Left-Wing Extremism and Naxalism as 'The single biggest internal security threat' to India. Next target is to finish Dimagi Naxals."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have recently been exchanging verbal blows over the fight against Naxalism and foreign intervention in Indian politics.

Interacting with CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi had said that the elimination of Naxalism is not the final destination and that the country still faces the challenge of countering 'Dimagi Naxals' who have taken control of several organisations.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc parties questioning the integrity of institutions like the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Prime Minister said, "Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation."

Later, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Modi for a public debate regarding allegations of being 'Dimagi Naxals' and anti-nationals controlled by foreign entities.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's claims, four-time BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey on Monday questioned the Congress leader's "meeting with two Chinese Ministers" during a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in 2018.

In a post on X, Dubey asked Rahul Gandhi to answer his two key questions.

"Question 1. Mr Rahul Gandhi, when you went on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in 2018, which two Chinese Ministers did you meet? 2. After the 2008 agreement between @INCIndia and the Communist Party of China, which 200 people have you sent to China under the exchange program by 2018? What are their names and addresses?" the BJP MP asked.

--IANS

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