India and France deepen cooperation in space, critical technologies and economic security

Paris, Nov 10 (IANS) India and France on Tuesday held the 3rd Strategic Space Dialogue and the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue in Paris, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Martin Briens, Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Indian Embassy in France said.

“Today, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired with Secretary General of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Mr Martin Briens the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue as well as the inaugural meeting of India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue, respectively,” the Embassy posted on X.

The two sides also reviewed the full range of relations between the two countries.

“Both sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views of regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Embassy said.

Misri arrived in Paris on Monday for the dialogues, which are aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on resilient supply chains.

“These discussions will deepen cooperation between India and France in space, critical technologies and economic security, particularly in the area of resilient supply chains,” the Embassy had said.

In September, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh met his French counterpart, Philippe Baptiste, and said that cooperation in the space sector between India and France has entered a new phase, with a focus on human spaceflight, start-ups, and a new space ecosystem.

India-France space cooperation has evolved from the early sounding rocket experiments of the 1960s into a broad and expanding partnership encompassing joint satellite missions, launch vehicle technologies, human spaceflight and emerging space applications, the minister had said.

The third joint satellite, TRISHNA, will soon be developed, the minister had said, and appreciated CNES support to India’s Gaganyaan programme, including supply of consumables and training of flight surgeons.

On September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited France and other countries to partner with India in its next phase of space exploration, while addressing the first International Space Summit in Paris via video conferencing.

“Cooperation over confrontation, sustainability over short-term gain, and inclusion over exclusion” should guide the future of the global space sector, the Prime Minister had said.

--IANS

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