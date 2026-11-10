Scindia, Japanese envoy discuss bolstering bilateral strategic partnership

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with Japan's Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi in New Delhi on Tuesday, with discussions held on further bolstering strategic partnership between the two nations.

"It was a pleasure meeting the Japan's Ambassador to India. We exchanged views on ways to further bolster the Indo-Japan strategic partnership," Scindia wrote on X after the meeting.

On September 22, India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick and Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuhiro Fujii held a meeting on the sidelines of an India-Japan international friendship cricket match in Sano City during which the two sides agreed to work together to further strengthen relations.

"Ambassador Malik met with Kazuhiro Fujii, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the India-Japan Cricket International Friendship Match held in Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture. Ambassador Malik congratulated Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fujii on his appointment, and amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations, they agreed to work together to further strengthen India-Japan relations," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X while sharing details about the meeting.

India and Japan have shared a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' since 2014. Friendship between India and Japan has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties.

In July, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was on an official visit to India. Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi, where they discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning economic security, clean energy, critical technologies and research and development.

--IANS

akl/as