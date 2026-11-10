No mention of Bofors scandal: BJP's swipe over Sonia's memoir

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Amid the escalating political storm over a gamut of revelations in former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's memoir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the party brass questioning its corruption and vote-bank driven politics and also silence over the Bofors scandal that kept haunting the grand old party, even decades later, after it unfolded way back in the late 1980s.

"Gandhi-Vadra family's habit of vote-bank politics has been exposed in Sonia Gandhi's book, it doesn't answer on the blatant corruption in the Bofors case," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said.

He also added that the Congress party never distanced itself from these issues in its political approach and it is precisely the mindset that led to its drubbing in 2014, 2019, and 2024 general elections.

"This will result in electoral setback to the party in 2029 general elections as well," he said.

Speaking to the press, Bhandari remarked that despite Bofors case being a matter of public discourse for long, Sonia Gandhi has remained silent on this subject.

"Instead of apologising for corruption or addressing issue of vote-bank politics, she has chosen to perpetuate the same mindset in her book," he also said.

Bhandari also reacted sharply to remarks made by Congress MP Imran Masood regarding Diwali.

He said that those whose mindset is driven by 'vote-bank politics' can never truly respect Sanatan Dharma.

Referring to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial statement on Diwali, equating it with "Khushiyon ki Eid", he attributed it to Congress' 'anti-Sanatan' mindset and reminded that it was the same party that labelled the Hindu community as 'violent'.

Linking Imran Masood's comments to the same political strategy, the BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the Congress supports the practice of offering namaz on public streets, while compares the festival of Diwali to a 'disease'.

He asserted that this particular mindset of the Congress will work against the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and will result in its rout.

--IANS

mr/khz