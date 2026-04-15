Meryl Streep suggests Karan Johar, a ‘new prescription’ for his vision

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, has a habit of judging the shoes of people he works with. On Wednesday, the director-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself interacting with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and actress Anne Hathaway.

In the video, KJo can be seen interviewing the actresses while having a fan-boy moment. He said, “All right, so I've already told you that I'm having a bit of an out of body experience. So big fan, this film is just, I just love it beyond. I watched it more than 200 times, and I'm just the hugest fan”.

He further mentioned, “And I've been like, which is what I want to start saying. I've been channeling Miranda Priestly. In many of my boardrooms, I run a studio. Should I be worried about myself? Or should you be flattered? I just want to start with that. I've said, ‘That's all’ to almost every person who's worked with me in my team, on set, everything”.

When Anne Hathaway asked him, “But do you judge their shoes?”. KJo quipped, “All the time. Each and every time”, as three of them broke into a fit of laughter.

KJo then went on to say, “None of you have changed. I just want to say when I saw the trailer, I was like, what has happened? Why is this Benjamin Button phenomenon ruling these two wonderful ladies?”.

To this, Meryl Streep said, “You need a new prescription”.

Meanwhile, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ also stars Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

The film is set to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

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