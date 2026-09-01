Melissa McCarthy turns 56, hilariously says subtlety is everything

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy is embracing her 56th year with a playful sense of style as she shared a glimpse of her celebration while wearing a quirky headgear designed as cherries.

Melissa took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie video of herself, where she quipped: “I think there's something about turning 56 when you're like, do I wear the cherries? And you're just like, yeah, yeah. Okay, I'm wearing the cherries. Cherry on top.”

She went on to write a hilarious caption for the video: “Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes last week!! At 56 I’ve decided that subtlety is everything.”

Talking about the renowned actress, McCarthy has been feted with several honours, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

She is known for working in sitcoms such as Mike & Molly, Saturday Night Live, Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who?, Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building.

McCarthy shot to fame with her work in films such as Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me? Identity Thief, The Heat, Tammy, St. Vincent, Spy, The Boss, and Life of the Party. The actress had also played Ursula in the musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid in 2023.

'The Little Mermaid' was directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee. McCarthy shared the screen with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, and Jonah Hauer-King, who portrays Prince Eric. The cast also featured Javier Bardem as King Triton, along with Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Noma Dumezweni, among othe

The actress married her longtime actor-boyfriend Ben Falcone in 2005. They have two daughters. McCarthy's pregnancy was written into the last season of Gilmore Girls.

She will reportedly be seen in the film “Margie Clause” next.

--IANS

dc/