Meghna Gulzar: Kareena's character in ‘Daayra’ upholds her righteousness to a fault

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has shed light on the lead characters of the film.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and said that while both Prithviraj and Kareena’s characters are approaching the case from different angles, they don’t belong to opposite ends of the spectrum.

She told IANS, “They are actually not at the opposite ends of the spectrum. They are part of the same spectrum. They are part of the same world of law enforcement and the police force. It is circumstances that put them on opposite sides of an incident”.

She further mentioned, “And how they navigate that and yet remain within boundaries, which keep changing depending on what is going on at that particular time. So, sometimes like the line of law can entrap you. Sometimes it can show you the way. And that's what they are navigating through ‘Daayra’. They are both righteous. Let's put it this way. But Kareena's character, Ajooni Kohli will uphold her righteousness to a fault. Raman, who is Prithvi's character, is also righteous, but he's fierce as well. So sometimes his ferocity overtakes his righteousness”.

‘Daayra’ is a crime thriller, and promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

--IANS

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