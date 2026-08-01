Meera Jasmine wraps up her portions in Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam'

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Meera Jasmine, who plays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in director Tharun Moorthy's upcoming Malayalam film 'Athimanoharam', hs now completed shooting for her portions in the film.

Taking to his Instagram page to thank Meera Jasmine for her contributions to the film, director Tharun Moorthy wrote, "And finally, we bid farewell to our Nayika. Thank you, Meera, for the joy, warmth, and beautiful energy you brought to our set. Some goodbyes are never easy, but the memories you leave behind make this journey truly #Athimanoharam."

Meera Jasmine responded to this post of Tharun Moorthy, saying, "Thank you for all the support, trust, and wonderful memories. It’s been a privilege to be part of your vision. Until the next one …looking forward to creating magic together again."

The producer of the film, Ashiq Usman too thanked Meera Jasmine for her work and her contribution to the film.

He wrote, "Today we wrapped the shoot with our incredible leading lady. Thank you for bringing so much grace, sincerity, and dedication to this film. From day one until your final shot, you carried yourself with professionalism, kindness, and an amazing spirit. Not once did you make things difficult, you simply came in, gave your best, and lifted everyone around you."

He went on to add, "Wishing you nothing but success and happiness ahead. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of our film, it has been an absolute privilege. Wishing you continued success, happiness, and many more memorable performances. Looking forward to working together again. Thank you, Meera. @meerajasmine #athimanoharam."

The film, which was initially being referred to as #L366, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine plays the female lead in this film in which Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan.

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director has joined hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

Recently, Tharun Moorthy had thanked the entire cast and crew of 'Athimanoharam' for their wholehearted support to his film.

--IANS

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