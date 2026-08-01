August 01, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of her ‘first baby’ waiting for her

Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of her ‘first baby’ waiting for her

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who is a new mother to a baby boy, shared a glimpse of her “first baby”, her Shih Tzu named Coco, waiting for her to come back home.

Karishma shared a picture on her stories section on instagram, where she shared a screenshot of a video call featuring her in the hospital bed and her fur baby Coco, a Shih Tzu, looking at her in the camera.

“My first baby waiting for me,” Karishma wrote as the caption.

Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera on July 29 embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29.

They shared a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes.

The caption on the picture reads, "It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”

Alongside the image, they wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

Karishma and Varun started their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022.

Their relationship began at a New Year’s Eve celebration, where they were introduced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress, who had attended the party with Malhotra, met Varun for the first time at the event. The couple had announced their pregnancy in April this year by sharing a series of adorable pictures on Instagram.

Karishma has showcased her acting prowess in shows such as “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” to “Naagin 3” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”.

She ventured into Bollywood with movies like Grand Masti, Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”, and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. She also was loved for her OTT show “Hush Hush” and gained major stardom with the series “Scoop” helmed by Hansal Mehta.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Dushara on losing 13 kgs: If my journey inspires even one person to take the first step, this transformation is worth it! (Photo: Dushara Vijayan/Instagram)

Dushara on losing 13 kgs: If my journey inspires even one person to take the first step, this transformation is worth it!

Gauahar Khan to Arsalan Goni for abusing Zaid Darbar behind his back: ‘Guts hai toh samne gaali do’

Gauahar Khan to Arsalan Goni for abusing Zaid Darbar behind his back: ‘Guts hai toh samne gaali do’

‘Samudra Manthan’ to help India cut long-term dependence on oil and gas imports: Ministry

‘Samudra Manthan’ to help India cut long-term dependence on oil and gas imports: Ministry

CWG 2026: Neeraj says comeback 'still a work in progress' after javelin silver

CWG 2026: Neeraj says comeback 'still a work in progress' after javelin silver

Madhavan-starrer GDN's makers reveal Karunakaran's look as Perunkili in film! (Photo: Varghese Moolans Pictures/Instagram)

Madhavan-starrer GDN's makers reveal Karunakaran's look as Perunkili in film!

SEBI bars Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra from securities markets for a year

SEBI bars Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra from securities markets for a year

AFC chief welcomes withdrawal of proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, calls for greater consultation

AFC chief welcomes withdrawal of proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, calls for greater consultation

Meera Jasmine wraps up her portions in Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' (Photo Credit: Ashiq Usman/Instagram)

Meera Jasmine wraps up her portions in Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam'

Brian Thomas Smith shares glimpse of Penny, Zack's rescue adventure in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’

Brian Thomas Smith posts Penny, Zack's rescue adventure in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’

Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of her ‘first baby’ waiting for her

Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of her ‘first baby’ waiting for her