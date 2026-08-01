Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of her ‘first baby’ waiting for her

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who is a new mother to a baby boy, shared a glimpse of her “first baby”, her Shih Tzu named Coco, waiting for her to come back home.

Karishma shared a picture on her stories section on instagram, where she shared a screenshot of a video call featuring her in the hospital bed and her fur baby Coco, a Shih Tzu, looking at her in the camera.

“My first baby waiting for me,” Karishma wrote as the caption.

Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera on July 29 embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29.

They shared a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes.

The caption on the picture reads, "It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”

Alongside the image, they wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

Karishma and Varun started their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022.

Their relationship began at a New Year’s Eve celebration, where they were introduced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress, who had attended the party with Malhotra, met Varun for the first time at the event. The couple had announced their pregnancy in April this year by sharing a series of adorable pictures on Instagram.

Karishma has showcased her acting prowess in shows such as “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” to “Naagin 3” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”.

She ventured into Bollywood with movies like Grand Masti, Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”, and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. She also was loved for her OTT show “Hush Hush” and gained major stardom with the series “Scoop” helmed by Hansal Mehta.

--IANS

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