Brian Thomas Smith posts Penny, Zack's rescue adventure in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Brian Thomas Smith, who is known for playing Zack in “The Big Bang Theory”, offered a fun sneak peek into “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe”, sharing a glimpse of Kaley Cuoco’s Penny and his character’s quirky rescue adventure.

Smith shared a picture posing with Kaley and talked about the “best part” about a rescue.

“The best part about a rescue is that it doesn’t matter when you get there. Penny and Zack are here to save the universe…kind of. #sftstu @kaleycuoco@stuartfails @hbomax,” he wrote as the caption.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a science fiction comedy television series created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. The series is the fourth television series in The Big Bang Theory franchise, and the second direct spin-off of the sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

It follows Stuart Bloom, who after accidentally damaging a device that Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter and Howard Wolowitz had created, is tasked with averting a resulting "multiverse Armageddon" whilst encountering versions of himself and his friends in different universes.

Stuart Bloom is described as the sweet, nervous, and often unlucky owner of the Comic Center of Pasadena in “The Big Bang Theory”.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory originally revolved around five characters living in Pasadena, California: physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who share an apartment; Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress living across the hall; and their equally geeky friends and colleagues, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

As the show progressed, several characters were introduced such as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.

Talking about Smith, he is known for playing the dim-witted but kind-hearted Zack Johnson in The Big Bang Theory for nine seasons. He has also made other TV appearances on Fear Factor, Two and a Half Men, Happy Endings, The Neighborhood, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and United States of Al.

On the big screen, Smith starred opposite Al Pacino in Dan Fogelman's directorial debut film, Danny Collins. Other films Smith has starred in include Lethal Seduction, Babysplitters, The Wedding Party, and Concrete Blondes.

--IANS

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