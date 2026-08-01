Gauahar Khan to Arsalan Goni for abusing Zaid Darbar behind his back: ‘Guts hai toh samne gaali do’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Gauahar Khan has defended her husband, Zaid Darbar, after his “Alliance” co-contestant Arsalan Goni abused him behind his back. She said "guts hai toh samne gaali do," in a strongly worded response.

Gauahar shared a reel from a fan club which featured a snippet from the upcoming episode. The video featured Aly Goni, Arsalan and Daisy sitting together and discussing something about Zaid. Arsalan is then seen abusing him and saying that he has gone mad.

Sharing the clip on her stories section, Gauahar wrote a wrath-filled message: “Shameful words for someone that too behind his back. Guts hai toh samne gaali do (if you have guts abuse him infront of Zaid! Jab ace banne ke liye vote diya tha tab toh gaali nahi di thi Arsalan. Apni soch dikhate hai.”

Gauahar married Zaid in 2020. The couple has two sons Zehaan, born in 2023, and a second son named Farwaan, born in 2025.

Zaid, Aly, Arsalan and Daisy are seen as contestants in “Alliance,” which started streaming from June 26. It is hosted by Kunal Kemmu. Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

The reality format sees 16 contestants enter as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay will test every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize.

Gauahar started her career as a model. She was the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 in 2013. She made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009.

The actress later starred in films such as the action thriller Game in 2011, the revenge drama Ishaqzaade, the suspense thriller Fever, the romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the Indian period drama Begum Jaan.

--IANS

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