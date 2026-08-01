August 01, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

AFC chief welcomes withdrawal of proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, calls for greater consultation

AFC chief welcomes withdrawal of proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, calls for greater consultation

Kuala Lumpur, Aug. 1 (IANS) Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has welcomed the withdrawal of the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), saying future initiatives with the potential to impact global football must be discussed through transparent and meaningful consultation with all stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Friday, Shaikh Salman said decisions affecting the future of the global game should respect football's established governance structures and involve Confederations, FIFA Council members, Member Associations (MAs) and other stakeholders from the outset.

"The future of global football must always be shaped through proper consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the established governance structures of our game," said Shaikh Salman.

The AFC President added the continental body remained committed to supporting initiatives that promote unity and contribute to the long-term development of football across the globe.

"The AFC stands ready to support any initiative that strengthens the unity of the football family, contributes to the continued growth of the game globally and delivers meaningful benefits to all stakeholders."

Shaikh Salman also expressed his appreciation to the AFC’s Member Associations for their unity during the process and reiterated the Confederation’s commitment to act in their interests.

"I am proud that all our MAs stood together and entrusted the AFC to seek answers on their behalf regarding an issue of immense importance to the future governance of world football. I thank them for their patience, solidarity and unity, and assure them that AFC will always act in their best interests," he said.

The AFC's response comes after the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise was withdrawn, with the Confederation stressing that any future proposals capable of reshaping global football should be presented in a timely, transparent and meaningful manner to Confederations, the FIFA Council, Member Associations and other stakeholders before decisions are taken.

--IANS

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