Dushara on losing 13 kgs: If my journey inspires even one person to take the first step, this transformation is worth it!

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Dushara Vijayan, who has managed to shed an impressive 13 kilogrammes in a matter of just four months, has now said that it is the small, consistent efforts that one makes that delivers extraordinary results.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the news that she had lost 13 kilogrammes in a bid to inspire others who might be looking to reduce their weight, Dushara said that she had gone from being 69.2 kgs to 56.2 kgs in a matter of just four months.

She wrote, "This journey wasn’t just about losing weight-it was about choosing discipline over excuses, consistency over comfort, and believing in myself every single day."

Thanking her trainer, her bio hacker, her best friend and family for standing by her and for supporting her physically and emotionally, and making the journey possible, the actress wrote, "I truly couldn’t have done it without you guys."

She concluded the post saying, ". Remember, small, consistent efforts create extraordinary results."

On the work front, the actress is next gearing up for the release of GDN, featuring Madhavan in the lead. Dushara plays a pivotal role as the wife of one of India's iconic inventors G D Naidu in his biopic 'GDN'.

In fact, the actress had only recently penned a note of gratitude to the entire team of the film for the opportunity, saying being a part of the film had truly made life come a full circle for her.

Taking to her Instagram stories section to share a picture of herself with Madhavan at the film's trailer launch event that was held in Coimbatore, Dushara had said, "Growing up in Coimbatore, I remember school trips to the G.D. Naidu Museum — never imagining that one day, I would be part of bringing his story to life on screen."

She went on to say, "From standing there as a child, learning about his extraordinary life… to now stepping into his world—life has truly come full circle. My heartfelt gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and production team for this incredible opportunity."

She concluded the note with a message to the audience. She wrote, "And to the audience—you are not ready for what you are about to witness."

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IANS

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