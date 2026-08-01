August 01, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Neeraj says comeback 'still a work in progress' after javelin silver

CWG 2026: Neeraj says comeback 'still a work in progress' after javelin silver

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India's Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra admitted he is still some distance away from his peak fitness despite claiming the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying his focus is on gradually rediscovering the rhythm that made him one of the world's best.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist was second with a season's best throw of 85.83m on Friday, finishing behind Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage who took gold with an 89.75m effort.

Reflecting on his comeback after a long injury lay-off, Neeraj said he was heartened by the progress but admitted there was work to be done.

"I can't say my fitness is back to what it used to be," Neeraj said after the competition. "I'm getting there gradually. Doha (Diamond League in June) was my first competition back, and nobody could say I was fully prepared then. I was a little better here, but I'm still trying to regain my rhythm through the upcoming competitions."

The Indian star explained that full fitness makes a significant difference when competing at the highest level.

"It's not really pressure to win gold," he said. "The biggest difference is when you're 100 per cent fit. You have much more fighting spirit. You feel like you can do anything.

"But when you're coming back from an injury, you have to be a little careful with every step. Today I was cautious. Sometimes I wanted to throw with full power, and at other times I wanted to stay under control because of the conditions. Despite that, the throw was good."

Neeraj also pointed to the cold conditions in Glasgow, saying they made life difficult for the entire field.

"I also had only one decent throw today," he said, referring to his 85.83m effort. "I felt the other throws could have been better, but the javelin just didn't fly.

"I felt I could have thrown farther too, but the javelin wasn't holding its line. I don't perform my best in the cold. I prefer warmer weather... Because I have Indian blood," he said with a smile.

The 28-year-old noted that champion Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage also needed just one quality attempt to secure victory.

"Only one good throw is enough," Neeraj said. "He had one good throw today, and I also had only one decent throw."

Although pleased to return to the podium, Neeraj said his primary objective remains improving with every competition as he builds towards the rest of the season.

"Definitely, there's still room to improve," he said. "I wouldn't say I've improved a lot this season. I could have done even better.

"The aim now is to keep improving gradually in the next competitions."

--IANS

hs/

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