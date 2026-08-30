August 30, 2026 6:19 PM हिंदी

Meera Deosthale shares how he impressed co-actors with her culinary skills on sets of her new show

Meera Deosthale shares how he impressed co-actors with her culinary skills on sets of her new show

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Meera Deosthale, who essays the role of Aarti in the new season of the streaming show ‘Hasratein’, once tried her hands at cooking delicacies on the sets of the show.

In the new season, the actress features in the episode ‘Jhatpat Aarti’, in which she essays the role of a small-time cook who is often judged for her dreams and ambitions. However, she refuses to let societal expectations decide her future. As she strives to achieve her goals while standing up for her self-respect, Aarti’s journey highlights her determination, courage and belief in herself. The episode also features Zaan Khan in a pivotal role, adding another important dimension to the story.

Talking about the same, Meera said, “Playing Aarti in the web series ‘Jhatpat Aarti’ was really fun. Aarti is great at cooking and makes cooking videos, and I also love cooking in my real life. It helps me relax and feel better, so whenever I get free time, I cook a lot at home. Even on set, I tried making snacks during the shoot. Once, I made besan ka chilla and my co-actors and director loved it”.

“‘Jhatpat Aarti’ tells every woman not to give up. Fight your problems, move forward, and keep working towards your dreams. One day, your dreams will come true”, she added.

The new season will feature six stories of women as they navigate love, relationships, family, societal expectations and important choices in their lives. Each episode will bring a new story and a new set of actors, offering audiences a fresh narrative with every episode.

‘Jhatpat Aarti’ is set to premiere on Hungama OTT on September 3.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Kairav Roberson, Rehan Khan Rasheed win titles

Kairav Roberson, Rehan Khan Rasheed win titles

India's digital fertiliser distribution system covers over 14 crore Aadhaar-linked farmers

India's digital fertiliser distribution system covers over 14 crore Aadhaar-linked farmers

When Alan Cumming spoke about Ryan Gosling’s embarrassing moment on Cannes Film Fest stage

When Alan Cumming spoke about Ryan Gosling’s embarrassing moment on Cannes Film Fest stage

South Africa pacer Sipamla ruled out of T20I tri-series in Namibia, Simelane named replacement

South Africa pacer Sipamla ruled out of T20I tri-series in Namibia, Simelane named replacement

'Job is not done, we're halfway through only': F1 title leader Kimi Antonelli (Credit: X/Mercedes)

'Job is not done, we're halfway through only': F1 title leader Kimi Antonelli

PM Modi highlights key outcomes from talks with Uzbek President in Tashkent

PM Modi highlights key outcomes from talks with Uzbek President in Tashkent

Abhay Verma says food and art help forge bond between people

Abhay Verma says food and art help forge bond between people

Substantial bilateral documents signed for further cooperation with India: Uzbek President

Substantial bilateral documents signed for further cooperation with India: Uzbek President

UP T20 League provides ideal bridge to IPL, says Kashi Rudras skipper Karan Sharma (Credit: Kashi Rudras)

UP T20 League provides ideal bridge to IPL, says Kashi Rudras skipper Karan Sharma

Rights group urges Pakistani authorities to release PoK journalist Ahmad Farhad (File Image)

Rights group urges Pakistani authorities to release PoK journalist Ahmad Farhad