Meera Deosthale shares how he impressed co-actors with her culinary skills on sets of her new show

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Meera Deosthale, who essays the role of Aarti in the new season of the streaming show ‘Hasratein’, once tried her hands at cooking delicacies on the sets of the show.

In the new season, the actress features in the episode ‘Jhatpat Aarti’, in which she essays the role of a small-time cook who is often judged for her dreams and ambitions. However, she refuses to let societal expectations decide her future. As she strives to achieve her goals while standing up for her self-respect, Aarti’s journey highlights her determination, courage and belief in herself. The episode also features Zaan Khan in a pivotal role, adding another important dimension to the story.

Talking about the same, Meera said, “Playing Aarti in the web series ‘Jhatpat Aarti’ was really fun. Aarti is great at cooking and makes cooking videos, and I also love cooking in my real life. It helps me relax and feel better, so whenever I get free time, I cook a lot at home. Even on set, I tried making snacks during the shoot. Once, I made besan ka chilla and my co-actors and director loved it”.

“‘Jhatpat Aarti’ tells every woman not to give up. Fight your problems, move forward, and keep working towards your dreams. One day, your dreams will come true”, she added.

The new season will feature six stories of women as they navigate love, relationships, family, societal expectations and important choices in their lives. Each episode will bring a new story and a new set of actors, offering audiences a fresh narrative with every episode.

‘Jhatpat Aarti’ is set to premiere on Hungama OTT on September 3.

--IANS

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