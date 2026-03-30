Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Hey You’ as she recalls first film with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Seshadri took a trip down memory lane as she revisited the track ‘Hey You’ from the 1988 film Shahenshah, which marked her maiden movie with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Calling it one of her earliest item numbers, she remembered the film as her first on-screen appearance alongside her favourite actor Big B.

Meenakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing on the track, originally sung Asha Bhosle. Recreating the track for a reel, she said that this time the team chose an outdoor setting, shooting in the midst of heavy rain in Pune. Despite the location change, she believes the song continues to feel fresh and engaging even today.

Meenakshi wrote: “Hey You… One of the first of the few item songs l performed in my career. Shahenshah marked my first on screen role with my favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan. Hey you, had all the masala. A great song sung by the one and only Asha Bhosle, great set, fabulous outfits, and the glamorous choreography of Kamal Master.”

She added: “When I decided to revisit this song for a reel we shifted the location outdoors. We shot this song amidst thunderous rain showers in Pune. Even today this song is ever fresh and appealing! My Choreographer Swara is steeped deep in BharatNatyam but nevertheless excels in several other genres. Fahim and his team have really shown their versatility by embracing dance videography completely.”

“Let us see if we can top our recent viral reels ‘Tota mere Tota’. ‘Don’t say no’ Hey You! Watch out for this one!”

Shahenshah is directed by Tinnu Anand. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the title role, alongside Meenakshi Sheshadri, Praan, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra and Sharat Saxena and Murad in supporting roles.

The film marks Big B’s comeback to films after a three-year hiatus during which he had entered politics. Shahenshah became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 1988 despite strong competition from Tezaab and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

The dialogue "Rishte Mein To Hum Tumhare Baap Hote Hain, Naam Hai Shahenshah" also became one of the popular dialogues. It was also remembered for Meenakshi’s performance.

--IANS

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