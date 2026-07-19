Meenakshi Seshadri recalls Reena Roy’s 70s ‘Nagin’ magic and Sridevi’s iconic ‘Nagina’ era

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited Bollywood’s iconic ‘Nagin’ legacy of the 1970s and 1980s.

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she recalled how Reena Roy’s 1976 blockbuster ‘Nagin’ created a wave at the box office, followed by Sridevi’s unforgettable ‘Nagina’ in the mid-1980s. Meenakshi also remembered her own connection to the popular ichchadhari serpent theme through the film ‘Nache Nagin Gali Gali.’

She shared that the story and its folklore-inspired concept resonated with audiences across towns, cities and villages. The ‘Ghatak’ actress also recreated the title song, bringing back the magic of a genre that remains deeply rooted in Bollywood nostalgia. Sharing her video, Meenakshi wrote, “Nagin from the mid 70s starring Reena Roy in the title role created a big wave at the box office. History repeated itself with Nagina in the mid 80s starring Shreedevi in the title role. I also did a movie on a similar theme -Nache Nagin Gali Gali. I decided to re-create the title song.”

“The concept of Shapeshifting snakes or Ichchadhaari serpents is peculiar to Hindu folk fables. In this movie I was paired opposite. @nitishbharadwaj.krishna this story appealed to large audiences in several towns, cities and Villages. I have had many requests to re-create this song so here goes…”

In the video, Meenakshi Seshadri can be seen dressed in a traditional Naagin-inspired outfit. She recreated the song with her signature moves.

‘Nache Nagin Gali Gali’ directed by Mohanji Prasad, starred Meenakshi Seshadri, Nitish Bharadwaj, Ashalata, Satyendra Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Suhas Joshi in prominent roles. The film was released in 1989.

Interestingly, the fascination with the Naagin theme continues to remain popular even today. The supernatural serpent saga has found a new audience through Ekta Kapoor’s hit television series 'Naagin,' which has become one of Indian television’s most successful franchises. The show’s popularity has continued over the years, with the highly anticipated eighth season of ‘Naagin’ scheduled to premiere in 2027 after the conclusion of its seventh season.

--IANS

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