Maulana Rashidi defends Jamiat chief Madani's remarks, alleges growing 'intimidation' of Muslims

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Monday defended remarks made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Arshad Madani and launched a sharp attack on what he described as growing "intimidation" of Muslims in the country, while also responding to recent statements on Azaan, Bhojshala and religious beliefs.

Talking to IANS in response to recent statements on Azaan, Bhojshala and religious beliefs, Maulana Rashidi said there was "no doubt" that Muslims in the country were being made to feel fearful through repeated public campaigns and incidents linked to communal tensions.

"The way open calls are made from public platforms that Muslims are infidels, and people should not have any dealings with them or rent out houses and shops to them, and the kind of disturbances taking place in the name of cows, make it quite clear that Muslims are being intimidated and threatened, and to some extent, they are indeed fearful," he said.

He further claimed that despite this atmosphere, Islam continued to grow in India.

"A reputed channel in the country had reported that 3 million people converted to Islam after 2015, which is a very large figure," Rashidi said, claiming that Islam was "the primordial religion and predated Hinduism".

Drawing a comparison between Islamic and Hindu traditions, he said: "The very first human being mentioned in the Quran is the one we call Adam; our Hindu brothers refer to him as Manu."

He also criticised the growing overlap between politics and religion.

"When religion mounts the shoulders of politics, justice perishes. When justice dies, governments lose their way. The path toward the division of the nation becomes paved," he said.

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh’s remarks regarding azaan, Rashidi termed the statement "highly absurd".

He said loud religious events of other communities also continue throughout the night without objections from Muslims.

"Jagratas are held, events take place on the streets, and DJs play music throughout the entire night. When the Kanwar Yatra procession passes through, the noise is so intense that it feels as though the very earth is shaking. Yet, no Muslim has ever complained about this, nor has anyone filed an FIR," he said.

On the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision declaring the Bhojshala complex a temple, Rashidi said the Muslim side would challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

"The actual statue of Saraswati is currently located in London. If that is to be the basis for this matter, then it should first be retrieved from there and installed here," he said.

Calling the High Court order "unilateral", he added: "I believe that, in due course, the Supreme Court will set aside this verdict, and Muslims will once again offer Namaz at the site."

Rashidi also responded to criticism by BJP leader and West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul over religious beliefs and the concept of "Bharat Mata".

"This is a direct assault on our faith. The belief held by Muslims is that we do not regard India as a mother. We have only one mother: the woman who gave us birth. We do not even worship her, nor do we prostrate before her. How, then, could we possibly prostrate before the earth?" he said.

Clarifying his remarks, Rashidi said Muslims respect the country but do not practise worship of land or objects.

"I am not intending to hurt anyone's religious sentiments, but in Hinduism, many people refer to trees as God, and they regard mountains and water as divine. They even refer to a customer visiting a shop as 'God'. I believe this cannot be the true teaching of Hinduism or Sanatan Dharma," he added.

--IANS

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