August 31, 2026 4:55 PM हिंदी

Matter of great pride: Bihar Cricket Association lauds Sooryavanshi's historic Duleep Trophy fifty

Matter of great pride: Bihar Cricket Association lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic Duleep Trophy fifty in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic/X

Patna, Aug 31 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association officials congratulated young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history during East Zone’s ongoing semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru.

At the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru, Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest debutant for India in international cricket via the T20I series in England in July, reached his milestone fifty off 42 deliveries before eventually ending up making a sparkling 92 off 81 balls, an innings featuring seven fours and seven sixes.

In doing so, he surpassed a 57-year-old mark set in 1969 by Laxman Singh, who scored a fifty at 16 years and 23 days. “On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on this historic achievement. Breaking a 57-year-old record in the Duleep Trophy at such a young age is an extremely proud moment for Bihar cricket.

“Vaibhav has once again proved through his talent, confidence and hard work that he is a star for the future. We are confident that he will go on to achieve many more milestones in the years to come,” BCA President Harsh Vardhan said in a statement on Monday.

The teenager's record-breaking knock laid the foundation for a 161-run opening partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran, thus placing East Zone in complete control of the match after they previously bowled out Central Zone for 266.

BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin added that the young batter's composure under pressure pointed toward a promising career on the national stage. “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's achievement is a matter of great pride for the entire Bihar cricket family. Becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy at the age of just 15 years and 157 days reflects his exceptional talent and dedication.

“His magnificent innings of 92 runs showcased his aggressive batting and tremendous confidence. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, we extend our best wishes to him and pray for a bright future. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to bring greater glory to Bihar and the country in the years ahead,” he added.

--IANS

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