Mass shooting in US food festival; several injured

Seattle, July 27 (IANS) Several people were injured in a shooting near Seattle Center in the US during the annual Bite of Seattle food festival, police have said in a statement.

"Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area," Seattle Police said in a post on X on Sunday night (local time).

The shooting triggered panic among the visitors at the food festival. A massive emergency response was launched after police received the information about the incident.

However, the number of people injured was not immediately disclosed. The police also did not reveal whether any suspects had been taken into custody.

Seattle Center is a hub for entertainment and culture, featuring multiple attractions such as the Climate Pledge Arena and the famous Space Needle.

At that time, the venue was hosting the Bite of Seattle, which is one of the city's longest-running and most beloved food festivals, according to WBAL-TV.

According to a report by CNN, citing affiliate KOMO, some witnesses attending the festival reported that they heard 7-8 shots inside the venue. They mentioned that people panicked upon hearing the shots and started running everywhere.

The police have not released any information on arrests or a possible motive.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

This comes close on the heels of another such incident when ten people, including the suspect, were injured in an overnight mass shooting in Tucson, the US state of Arizona, on July 19.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. local time on July 19 in a crowded area of downtown Tucson, the second-most populous city of Arizona, said officials with the Tucson Police Department.

Police officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and immediately ran towards the sound of the gunfire, local media reported, citing police.

When the police arrived at the scene, they saw a man running away. Officers gave orders to the suspect several times before a uniformed officer shot him.

Officers treated victims at the scene before the Tucson Fire Department took them to a nearby hospital. "A suspect is in custody, and multiple victims are being treated for critical injuries," the Tucson Police Department said in a post on X.

"Last night, Tucson experienced another serious and senseless act of gun violence," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement.

The identities of the suspect and the victims were not released. The cause of the shooting and the current condition of the victims are unknown.

--IANS

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