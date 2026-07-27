Saumya Tandon waits for eight-and-a-half hours for her shot on set, says 'waiting' is an important part of an actor's life

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon shared a candid glimpse of life behind the camera, highlighting the fact of how waiting and patience are important parts of every actor's life.

The actress revealed that she had been waiting for her scene for the last eight-and-a-half hours on the sets of a shoot.

Reflecting on the experience, the actress said that waiting is one of the most important parts of an actor's journey.

Taking to her social media account, Saumya recorded a video from her vanity van, where she spoke about spending hours waiting before facing the camera.

"So today I am making this video from my vanity van where I have been waiting for my scene for the last eight and a half hours. Can you imagine?" she said.

The actress went on to explain that patience is an integral part of the profession, extending far beyond waiting on a film or television set.

"Being an actor, waiting is such an important part of our lives. Waiting for the right audition, waiting for the right part, waiting for the right script, waiting for the right director and producer. When you are on the set, waiting for your makeup, waiting for the light, waiting for your lines, waiting for your moment. Whatever you have learned in your craft, you deliver and wait for your moment of glory," she shared.

On the professional front, Saumya Tandon has carved a successful career in television and films over the years.

She made her Bollywood acting debut with the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Jab We Met', where she played Roop. She later appeared in television shows such as 'Aisa Des Hai Mera', 'Meri Awaaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni', 'Comedy Circus Ke Taansen' and 'Dance India Dance' as a host.

She became a household name with her portrayal of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, popularly known as ‘Gori Mem’, in the hit sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'.

–IANS

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