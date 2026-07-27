July 27, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

‘Corporate Mitras’ to empower MSMEs in smaller cities

‘Corporate Mitras’ to empower MSMEs in smaller cities

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The government has said that ‘Corporate Mitras’ are envisaged to provide accessible, affordable, and quality compliance and business support services to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), while creating a pool of trained para-professionals by equipping young graduates with industry-relevant knowledge and practical skills.

Towards this, the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Shillong, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, organised a webinar for awareness and sensitisation of the Corporate Mitra Scheme among the youth, students, MSMEs, professionals and enterprises of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the scheme aims to empower MSMEs, primarily in the tier 2 and 3 cities, by supporting them in playing their part in the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat at 2047.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the MSME ecosystem and enhance employment opportunities, particularly across the North Eastern Region.

The accredited ‘Corporate Mitras’ are expected to provide affordable and accessible professional assistance to the local enterprises, for the non-core aspects of their business operation — regulatory, compliance, financial, taxation, accounting, and governance-related needs — thereby ensuring that MSMEs can focus on innovation, expansion and growth, while meeting regulatory requirements with ease.

The scheme implementation is planned with an initial pan India target of 2000 participants, including 200 exclusively from the North East Region (NER), with a 50 per cent fee concession being available for the NER candidates, said the statement.

For the scheme’s rollout and implementation for the Northeast region, IICA Shillong has been designated as the nodal agency for coordination and liaison with state governments and other stakeholders.

The scheme embodies the vision of a formalised, financially sustainable, and a thriving MSME sector by creating a strong support ecosystem for the MSMEs, through facilitating access to a pool of qualified, accredited and trusted para professionals “Corporate Mitras”.

—IANS

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