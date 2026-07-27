Kim Kardashian remembers late grandmother MJ on 92nd b’day: Miss you like crazy

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ," on her 92nd birth anniversary.

Kim shared a string of images with her late grandmother on Instagram and wrote an emotional message, where she shared she is discovering new stories about her grandmother while going through her belongings with her mother Kris Jenner.

Kim wrote in the caption: “Happy Heavenly 92nd Birthday grandma! It’s only been a week but wow the amount of things I’ve learned about you this week from going through all of your stuff with mom has been beautiful!”

“I thought I knew it all! Makes me respect you and love you more if that’s even possible. Today we celebrate you! I miss you like crazy and I love you endlessly my sweet grandma MJ,” she added.

It was on July 16 that Kim’s grandmother had passed away.

She had shared a post which featured a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother.

She wrote: “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin...You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

"You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.

"You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now.

"Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me.”

“You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!! I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol (sic)."

--IANS

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