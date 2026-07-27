PoK tensions rise as JAAC launches long march after talks with Pakistan authorities fail; calls for restraint

Islamabad, July 27 (IANS) The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Monday called on the Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint and refrain from using force against peaceful protesters participating in the Long March organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Citing reports, the UKPNP claimed that over 40 people lost their lives since June 5 amid ongoing unrest in the occupied territory.

This march came after talks between JAAC and Pakistani authorities reportedly failed to produce a mutually acceptable outcome, prompting a renewed call for public mobilisation.

Taking to social media platform, earlier on Saturday, the JAAC said that the Long March would begin from Mirpur Division on July 26, with caravans converging at the Rawalakot sit-in before proceeding with the march towards Muzaffarabad on July 27.

Following the announcement, the UKPNP said that reports also indicated the deployment of additional Pakistani security forces, including the Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and Punjab Constabulary (PC), ahead of the planned march.

Reiterating that peaceful protest, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights recognised under international human rights law, the UKPNP stressed that "these rights must be respected and protected at all times."

“We call upon the authorities to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from the use of force against peaceful protesters. Protecting human life and safeguarding fundamental freedoms remain the primary responsibility of every state,” the group posted on X.

Expressing grave concern over the loss of more than 40 lives, the UKPNP said, “Every reported death or injury should be subject to prompt, thorough, independent, and impartial investigation, with accountability in accordance with the law.”

The organisation urged the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and the wider international community to actively support efforts aimed at protecting civilians, encouraging meaningful dialogue, and promoting a peaceful resolution of the dire situation in PoK.

It further appealed to international media organisations and independent human rights organisations to closely monitor developments, report independently, and document any alleged human rights violations by the Pakistani authorities in the region.

--IANS

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