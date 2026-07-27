Ryan Reynolds celebrates 10 years of ‘Deadpool’, says fans 'got Deadpool off the ground'

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds looked back on a decade of “Deadpool” with heartfelt gratitude, crediting fans for helping launch the beloved anti-hero's cinematic journey.

Taking to Instagram, Reynolds marked 10 years since the first Deadpool film and two years since Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds shared that walking the San Diego Comic-Con floor without security and met fans.

He wrote in the caption: “The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT.”

“Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!”

Deadpool is based on the Marvel Comics character Wade Wilson / Deadpool. Directed by Tim Miller. It is a spin-off of the X-Men film series and its overall eighth installment.

Ryan Reynolds stars as the titular character, alongside Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand.

In the film, Wade Wilson hunts the man responsible for giving him mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance, becoming the antihero Deadpool.

Two sequels have been released: Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, with the latter being part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reynolds was the world's second-highest-paid actor in 2020 and 2024. He has received numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

He will next be seen in Mayday, an action comedy film written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. It also stars Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Dorociński, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse.

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds looked back on a decade of “Deadpool” with heartfelt gratitude, crediting fans for helping launch the beloved anti-hero's cinematic journey.

Taking to Instagram, Reynolds marked 10 years since the first Deadpool film and two years since Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds shared that walking the San Diego Comic-Con floor without security and met fans.

He wrote in the caption: “The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT.”

“Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!”

Deadpool is based on the Marvel Comics character Wade Wilson / Deadpool. Directed by Tim Miller. It is a spin-off of the X-Men film series and its overall eighth installment.

Ryan Reynolds stars as the titular character, alongside Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand.

In the film, Wade Wilson hunts the man responsible for giving him mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance, becoming the antihero Deadpool.

Two sequels have been released: Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, with the latter being part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reynolds was the world's second-highest-paid actor in 2020 and 2024. He has received numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

He will next be seen in Mayday, an action comedy film written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. It also stars Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Dorociński, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse.

--IANS

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