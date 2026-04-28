Maruti Suzuki India's Q4 net profit dips 6.4 pc to Rs 3,659 crore, announces Rs 140 dividend

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday reported more than 6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26 on year-on-year basis, even as revenue increased, according to its exchange filing.

The automaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,659 crore for the January-March quarter, down 6.4 per cent year-on-year from Rs 3,911 crore, and lower by 5.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 3,879 crore.

In terms of revenue, the company saw a rise of 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,462.5 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 40,920 crore, and a 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase from Rs 49,904 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the automaker reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 14,619 crore, up 0.8 per cent year-on-year from Rs 14,500.2 crore, while revenue from operations increased 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,83,316 crore from Rs 1,52,913 crore.

The company's total assets rose to Rs 1,48,881 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1,31,016 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, non-current assets stood at Rs 1,09,923.6 crore.

Apart from the earnings, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY26, compared with Rs 135 per share in the previous year.

Earlier, the company recorded an annual production volume of 23.4 lakh units in FY26.

In addition, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of 676,209 units in Q4 FY25.

Domestic sales stood at 538,994 units, while exports touched an all-time high of 137,215 units, the company said in filing.

Following the financial performance, shares of Maruti Suzuki came under pressure, declining almost 3 per cent to Rs 12,831 on the BSE. Later, the stock settled at Rs 12,880, down 2.61 per cent on the exchange.

Moreover, the auto stock has declined 20 per cent in the last six months and 22 per cent so far this year.

--IANS

ag/na