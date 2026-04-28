April 28, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Maruti Suzuki India's Q4 net profit dips 6.4 pc to Rs 3,659 crore, announces Rs 140 dividend

Maruti Suzuki India's Q4 net profit dips 6.4 pc to Rs 3,659 crore, announces Rs 140 dividend

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday reported more than 6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26 on year-on-year basis, even as revenue increased, according to its exchange filing.

The automaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,659 crore for the January-March quarter, down 6.4 per cent year-on-year from Rs 3,911 crore, and lower by 5.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 3,879 crore.

In terms of revenue, the company saw a rise of 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,462.5 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 40,920 crore, and a 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase from Rs 49,904 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the automaker reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 14,619 crore, up 0.8 per cent year-on-year from Rs 14,500.2 crore, while revenue from operations increased 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,83,316 crore from Rs 1,52,913 crore.

The company's total assets rose to Rs 1,48,881 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1,31,016 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, non-current assets stood at Rs 1,09,923.6 crore.

Apart from the earnings, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY26, compared with Rs 135 per share in the previous year.

Earlier, the company recorded an annual production volume of 23.4 lakh units in FY26.

In addition, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of 676,209 units in Q4 FY25.

Domestic sales stood at 538,994 units, while exports touched an all-time high of 137,215 units, the company said in filing.

Following the financial performance, shares of Maruti Suzuki came under pressure, declining almost 3 per cent to Rs 12,831 on the BSE. Later, the stock settled at Rs 12,880, down 2.61 per cent on the exchange.

Moreover, the auto stock has declined 20 per cent in the last six months and 22 per cent so far this year.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

Algeria's Luca Zidane doubtful for FIFA World Cup 2026 after jaw fracture. Photo credit:

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria's Luca Zidane doubtful after jaw fracture

Kriti Sanon shakes leg with ‘Wow munda’ in her vanity van

Kriti Sanon shakes leg with ‘Wow munda’ in her vanity van

Afghanistan: Seven killed, 75 injured in Pakistani strikes (File image)

Afghanistan: Seven killed, 75 injured in Pakistani strikes

India credit card spending jumps 24 pc to Rs 2,194 billion

India credit card spending jumps 24 pc to Rs 2,194 billion

Massive turnout at Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi; PM Modi to address 50,000 women

Massive turnout at Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi; PM Modi to address 50,000 women

Jannik Sinner outclasses Cameron Norrie to book quarterfinal spot in the Madrid Open Masters 1000 event in Madrid on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour/X

Madrid Open: Sinner outclasses Norrie to book quarterfinal spot

INS Sunayana's Singapore visit strengthens maritime ties, fosters interoperability

INS Sunayana's Singapore visit strengthens maritime ties, fosters interoperability

J&K gets Rs 8,000 crore road projects under PMGSY-IV

Jammu & Kashmir gets Rs 8,000 crore road projects under PMGSY-IV

President Shammi Silva set to quit, SLC braced for a shake-up: Report (Credit: X/SLC)

President Shammi Silva set to quit, SLC braced for a shake-up: Report

No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions

No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions