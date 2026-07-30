Maruti Suzuki India begins production at 4th Gujarat plant, e VITARA to roll out first

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday commenced commercial production at its fourth manufacturing plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat, taking the facility's annual production capacity to one million vehicles and making it the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturing complex at a single location.

With this, the site's annual production capacity increases from 7.5 lakh units to 10 lakh units.

The commissioning of the fourth plant makes Hansalpur the first Suzuki manufacturing facility globally to achieve an annual production capacity of one million vehicles at a single location.

It also becomes India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at one site.

With the addition of Plant D, Maruti Suzuki's total manufacturing capacity across India has increased to 2.9 million units per annum.

The company has made a cumulative investment of Rs 25,288.7 crore at the Hansalpur facility, including an estimated Rs 3,900 crore invested in the newly commissioned plant.

The new facility will initially manufacture the company's flagship battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA, supporting Maruti Suzuki's entry into the electric passenger vehicle segment.

Hansalpur currently manufactures popular models such as the FRONX, Baleno, Swift and the e VITARA.

The facility has also emerged as a key export base for the automaker, accounting for nearly 47 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's total overseas shipments during FY2025-26.

The company has also strengthened sustainable logistics at the Gujarat plant. In March 2024, Maruti Suzuki commissioned India's first in-plant railway siding for automobiles at the Hansalpur facility under the Prime Minister's GatiShakti programme.

Since railway dispatches began in March 2023, the company has transported more than 7.5 lakh vehicles through the network, helping reduce carbon emissions, fuel consumption and road congestion.

In another milestone, the Gujarat in-plant railway siding became the world's first modal shift transportation project to be registered under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) programme in February 2026, recognising its contribution towards reducing transportation-related emissions.

Beyond manufacturing, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its skill development initiatives in Gujarat to strengthen the local automotive ecosystem.

The company has established two Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing (JIMs) in Mehsana and Gandhinagar in collaboration with the governments of India and Japan, where more than 1,200 students have been trained.

--IANS

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