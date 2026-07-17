July 17, 2026 10:39 AM हिंदी

Higher scores, significant rank gains after retest: NEET-UG top scorers

Marks significantly improved in re-examination, say NEET-UG top scorers

Kota, July 17 (IANS) Students who gained top scores in the NEET-UG re-examination held on June 21 following a row over an alleged paper leak, on Friday said that the second exam proved to be "more favourable" for them, leading to a "significant improvement" in their marks and All India Ranks (AIR).

Ayush Balotia, who secured AIR 4 in re-NEET, had scored 695 in the previously cancelled exam and scored 710 this time.

"My coaching classes used to be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. After that, I would go to the mess for dinner, then study for around two to two-and-a-half hours. After that, I would check my phone for a while and then go to sleep," he told IANS.

He would follow almost the same schedule every day.

Kartik Chaudhary, who secured AIR 16, also said the NEET re-exam turned out to be "more favourable" for him.

"In the first exam, I had scored 700, and this time I scored 705. With the 705, I got AIR 16, which is a very good rank. Though the earlier paper was a little easier, this paper was of a slightly better level, and whatever I studied over the last two years reflected in my 705 marks this time," he said.

Describing his preparation for the national-level medical entrance test, Chaudhary told IANS that he would study in the night, "from 9:30 -10 p.m. till 4:30 - 5 a.m".

"Then I slept till around 12:30 p.m. and attended coaching classes from 2 p.m.," he said while mentioning that he prepared for the exam from Rajasthan's Kota.

Kritika Jain, who secured AIR 18 in re-NEET, said that in the previous exam held on May 3, he had scored 705.

"I was expecting a lower rank because the paper was easy and many students had scored high marks. But as soon as re-NEET was announced, I felt I could improve my rank. Although my marks were reduced to 701 in the re-examination, my rank improved," he told IANS.

Gunjan, who secured AIR 52, said: "I scored 695 out of 720. In the first exam, I scored 690, and this time my score improved to 695. Yes, re-NEET worked in my favour. My rank improved."

"I revised Inorganic Chemistry a lot because I used to forget it. The rest of the paper felt easy," she added.

--IANS

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