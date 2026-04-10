Marco Rubio signals India visit after talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Washington, April 10 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit India next month following a “productive meeting” with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, as both sides push forward cooperation in defence, trade and critical technologies.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the talks focused on “our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad.”

“Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!” Gor said, indicating a likely high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening ties. Misri’s meeting with Rubio was held at the White House.

The meeting with Rubio marked the centrepiece of Misri’s Washington visit, underlining the growing strategic convergence between the two countries across economic and security domains.

Separately, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met Misri and “reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries,” according to a statement by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

“The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities,” the statement said.

Regional security developments, particularly in West Asia, figured prominently in the discussions, with both sides exchanging views amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Misri also held talks with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, where the two sides “took stock of the India-US bilateral agenda since the Foreign Office Consultations held in December last year.”

They further “shared assessments on recent developments in West Asia, as well as regional issues of mutual interest,” the Indian Embassy said.

Economic and technology cooperation remained a key pillar of the engagement. In a meeting with Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in emerging sectors.

“They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals,” the embassy said.

In addition to official meetings, Misri interacted with Washington’s strategic community, engaging with think tanks on the “current state and future trajectory of India–US bilateral ties.”

These discussions examined “the opportunities to be seized and the challenges to be addressed in a rapidly evolving world order,” along with the implications of ongoing geopolitical developments for global energy, food and economic security.

--IANS

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