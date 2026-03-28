March 28, 2026 1:13 PM हिंदी

Many multinational companies coming here: BJP MLA from Jewar points out employment opportunities brought by airport

Many multinational companies coming here: BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh on Jewar Airport employment opportunities

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) BJP MLA from Jewar constituency, Dhirendra Singh, highlighted the employment prospects tied to the much-anticipated Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, “In terms of employment, so many multinational companies are coming here, and arrangements are being made for employment opportunities for women as well. Through the textile industries, this will be a major source of employment for skilled people across North India.”

His remarks underscore the transformative potential of the airport for the region, not just in terms of connectivity but also as a hub for industrial and economic growth.

Several industrial sectors, including textiles and manufacturing, are expected to flourish around the airport, providing jobs to thousands of local residents and boosting per capita income in the area.

Commenting on the airport project, the former CEO of the Yamuna Authority, Arunvir Singh, said, “This is a very big opportunity, and it is the dream and vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. This is a matter of pride not just for Jewar and Uttar Pradesh, but for the entire country. When completed, it will be a major, exceptional, and high-quality project.”

The Noida International Airport, also referred to as Jewar Airport, is expected to play a key role in accelerating infrastructure development across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region. Beyond aviation, it is expected to catalyse investment, improve regional connectivity, and enhance lifestyle standards for residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar and neighbouring districts.

Phase I of the airport features a 3,900-metre runway and spans over 1,334 hectares. Domestic flight operations are expected to begin by late April, while the surrounding industrial and commercial ecosystem is anticipated to create employment and growth opportunities for tens of thousands of people in North India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport on Saturday and address a public gathering, marking a landmark moment for India’s aviation sector and regional development in western Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

Somy Ali says Sanjay Dutt taught her to respect film crew & spot boy with same dignity & respect

Somy Ali says Sanjay Dutt taught her to respect film crew & spot boy with same dignity & respect

Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav recreate iconic ‘Paani’ scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav recreate iconic ‘Paani’ scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Eshan Malinga to replace Cummins as Aakash Chopra picks SRH playing XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Malinga to replace Cummins as Aakash Chopra picks SRH playing XI against RCB

Looking forward to playing our best cricket’: South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt hopeful of doing well in ODIs after 1-4 T20I loss to New Zealand. Photo credit: @BLACKCAPS/X

Looking forward to playing our best cricket’: Wolvaardt hopeful of doing well in ODIs after 1-4 T20I loss to NZ

Ektaa Kapoor backs Rajpal Yadav with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ winnings

Ekta Kapoor supports co-contestant Rajpal Yadav with reality show prize money

I owe it to my teammates, says Navneet Kaur as she reflects on winning Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) in the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: I owe it to my teammates, says Navneet Kaur as she reflects on winning Player of the Year Award

Funds dry up, strategy shifts: JeM operatives turn to crime networks in North India

Funds dry up, strategy shifts: JeM operatives turn to crime networks in North India

Andhra Pradesh crowned winners of 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship

Andhra Pradesh crowned winners of 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship

Rights body warns of 'democratic backsliding' in Pakistan amid curbs on NGOs

Rights body warns of 'democratic backsliding' in Pakistan amid curbs on NGOs

Ravichandran Ashwin picks Chennai Super Kings' playing XI after MS Dhoni's injury ahead of their opening match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Ashwin picks CSK's playing XI after MS Dhoni's injury