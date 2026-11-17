Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely made for each other as they posed against the sunset for a romantic click.

On Tuesday, Saif treated netizens to some glimpses from their family getaway to Greece.

Posting a couple photo with Bebo, Saif wrote the caption, "The sunset is meant to be the highlight … but someone is distracting me..(sic)".

In the primary photo of the post, the 'Omkara' actor is seen standing on the road with a beautiful sunset in the background. Saif is posing against a signpost that read, "Sunset". He added the caption, "In case there was any doubt.."

The latest post of the 'Hum Tum' actor also included an adorable selfie of him with wife Kareena and his youngest son Jeh. "A cabana full of characters..," he wrote the caption.

From Taimur and Jeh fishing together to Taimur sitting in a restaurant, to Jeh and Taimur standing next to a ship, to Saif and Kareena oozing swag in stylish solo photos, the post was full of such precious moments from the latest getaway.

Saif also dropped a photo of Jeh simply sitting. The little one seems to be deep in thought. The text on the photo read, "I love this pic.. a rare moment of introspection.."

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor also provided a pic of the books he read during his holiday. He added the caption, "Keeping the holiday reading suitably epic".

Next, Saif shared a picture of Bebo enjoying a magazine on the beach.

"We both enjoy a good read.. just different genres (actually I quite like the tatler )", he added.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Saif shared that his father used to read Greek myths to him at night sometimes.

"I’ve kept reading about how the heavens and the Earth mated to create everything else ! The Greeks believed every cove had its own nymph and every grove its own dryad .. I love that thought !"

Sharing what all he loves about the place, he added, "There’s a lot to love about Greece .. the little coves and beaches, the crystal-clear water, the wonderfully salty sea you barely have to make an effort to float in .. reading a bit of Homer, long lunches, sunsets and the occasional moonlit swim .. one of our favourite holidays !"

--IANS

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