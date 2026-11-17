New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan sympathised with Cameron Green's career going South after being among the three punished in the infamous Sandpapergate scandal of 2018, while also calling for the investigation to be reopened if the "Australian media and people want answers".

Pathan discussed the reignited Sandpapergate debate following Usman Khawaja's claims on the scandal as he sympathised with Bancroft losing his Aussie career. "I really feel bad for Cameron Bancroft because he lost everything. He played only two Test matches after serving a nine-month ban. It's always the youngsters, the weaker ones, who get punished the most," Pathan said on JioStar's Sandpapergate: The Unsettled debate'

Bancroft was banned for nine months for his role in the scandal, while the then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed a year-long ban each. Additionally, Smith was handed a two-year leadership ban, and Warner was hit with a lifetime leadership ban, although it was later lifted in 2024.

Although Warner and Smith found second winds to their careers, Bancroft returned to play only two Tests for Australia since the trio's bans. "Warner came back and played quite a few games. Even Steve Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy, got to lead the side again in Pat Cummins' absence. But what about the youngster? No one is talking about Bancroft, who took the hit.

"The question is, should we be talking about it right now? I think it's way past that. What has happened, happened. There was a four-day investigation by Cricket Australia, and it was done and dusted. I understand Usman Khawaja's point of view because everyone deserves to write their book.

"You might question why he is bringing up these stories right now, but what else will he do? I also totally understand what Pat Cummins is trying to say as well. But if something has happened, and if Australian media and people want answers, then the investigation should start again," he added.

Meanwhile, Pathan also questioned how Australian bowlers did not know of the ball being tampered with. "It's not possible that, if the ball is reverse swinging and as a bowler, I won't know if something has been done to the ball. I'll know straight away.

"In my career, the only time I didn't know the ball was reverse swinging was in Rajkot during the Duleep Trophy, because the conditions were so dry. It started reverse swinging around the eighth or 10th over. There was no grass on the ground, and the pitch was extremely dry, so reverse swing happened naturally.

"But if you put something on the ball around the 30th or 40th over, when its colour has changed, you will know as a bowler. The entire team knows what's happening with the ball at any given time," Pathan added.

Khawaja's explosive claims of the scandal in his book, Sabr, have evoked the memories of the infamous Sandpapergate incident of 2018.

Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team was aware of the sandpaper being used on the cricket ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test match against South Africa and that the Aussies had done the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth too.

The claims were backed by former opener David Warner, although current Australian captain Pat Cummins called Khawaja's claims "complete and utter nonsense".

--IANS

vm/vi