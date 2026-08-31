August 31, 2026 11:31 AM हिंदी

Mannara Chopra gets body-shamed over dance video

Mannara Chopra gets body-shamed over dance video

Mumbai, August 31 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra has once again found herself at the receiving end of body-shaming comments on social media after sharing a dance video on her social media account.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame actress posted a video of herself dancing to Aroob Khan's popular Punjabi track Gucci.

In the video, Mannara can be seen dancing and posing for the camera while dressed in a black structured, jacket-style outfit.

Sharing the video, Mannara wrote in the caption: “Why chase a label when you're already a brand? ...”

While several fans showered the actress with love and compliments, some social media users chose to comment on her appearance and weight.

One user wrote, “Aap motu kyu ho rahe ho

”(Why are you becoming fat?), while another commented, “Bahut moti” (Very fat).

Another user wrote, “Pls.... Go to gym & do some workout, that's not body shaming it's my concern for you as a fan.”

The comments come amid a series of instances in which Mannara has faced trolling over her appearance and weight. In 2025, she was body-shamed following appearances at public events, with social media users commenting on her weight and telling her to lose weight.

In one instance, users reacted to her appearance in a white saree and low-cut blouse, with comments including “How much weight has she put on?”, “She is putting on weight every day,” and “She needs to do something about her gaining weight.”

Mannara rose to wider popularity with her stint on Bigg Boss 17, where she emerged as the second runner-up. She had earlier made her Hindi film debut with Anubhav Sinha's Zid in 2014 and has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, including Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka, Rogue and Sita.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Mariano Navone stuns Novak Djokovic in five-set thriller; Daniil Medvedev makes classy return to the men's singles section of the US Open in New York. Photo credit: US Open

US Open: Navone stuns Djokovic in five-set thriller; Medvedev makes classy return (roundup)

Mannara Chopra gets body-shamed over dance video

Mannara Chopra gets body-shamed over dance video

Vijay Deverakonda on the bond he shares with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: We went to war together! (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda on the bond he shares with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: We went to war together!

Sheezan Khan on filming an emotional scene in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’: ‘I actually broke down in tears’

Sheezan Khan on filming an emotional scene in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’: ‘I actually broke down in tears’

HDFC Bank may consider Kaizad Bharucha to succeed CEO Jagdishan: Report

HDFC Bank may consider Kaizad Bharucha to succeed CEO Jagdishan: Report

Fernandes hat-trick powers Man United's comeback win over Ipswich in Premier League on Sunday. Photo cred: Man United/x

Premier League: Fernandes hat-trick powers Man United's comeback win over Ipswich

Isha Koppikar shares a spiritual moment as she performs Rudrabhishek

Isha Koppikar shares a spiritual moment as she performs Rudrabhishek

Ajay Devgn calls hosting Crime Patrol an ‘eye-opener’

Ajay Devgn calls hosting Crime Patrol an ‘eye-opener’

Saw great passion: PM Modi praises Uzbek students' growing interest towards India

Saw great passion: PM Modi praises Uzbek students' growing interest towards India

G V Prakash: We took a year to shoot and a year for Immortal's CG work (Photo: IANS/PR)

G V Prakash: We took a year to shoot 'Immortal' and a year for its CG work