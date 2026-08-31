Mannara Chopra gets body-shamed over dance video

Mumbai, August 31 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra has once again found herself at the receiving end of body-shaming comments on social media after sharing a dance video on her social media account.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame actress posted a video of herself dancing to Aroob Khan's popular Punjabi track Gucci.

In the video, Mannara can be seen dancing and posing for the camera while dressed in a black structured, jacket-style outfit.

Sharing the video, Mannara wrote in the caption: “Why chase a label when you're already a brand? ...”

While several fans showered the actress with love and compliments, some social media users chose to comment on her appearance and weight.

One user wrote, “Aap motu kyu ho rahe ho

”(Why are you becoming fat?), while another commented, “Bahut moti” (Very fat).

Another user wrote, “Pls.... Go to gym & do some workout, that's not body shaming it's my concern for you as a fan.”

The comments come amid a series of instances in which Mannara has faced trolling over her appearance and weight. In 2025, she was body-shamed following appearances at public events, with social media users commenting on her weight and telling her to lose weight.

In one instance, users reacted to her appearance in a white saree and low-cut blouse, with comments including “How much weight has she put on?”, “She is putting on weight every day,” and “She needs to do something about her gaining weight.”

Mannara rose to wider popularity with her stint on Bigg Boss 17, where she emerged as the second runner-up. She had earlier made her Hindi film debut with Anubhav Sinha's Zid in 2014 and has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, including Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka, Rogue and Sita.

–IANS

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