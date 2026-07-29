Manisha Koirala on fitness struggles: Remember crying out of sheer frustration

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Acclaimed actress Manisha Koirala has spoken about her challenging fitness journey and shared that despite following a disciplined diet and workout routine, there was a phase when she struggled to see results, which led her to cry out in sheer frustration.

Manisha shared a video on Instagram, where she could be seen doing weighted workouts including lat pull-downs, triceps overhead extension, lower back extension and yoga. She also shared a string of pictures of what all she ate during her fitness journey.

The actress spoke about how her body plateaued and recalled breaking down in frustration and wondering why her body was not responding.

She wrote: “I know… I know… Some of you must be thinking, “Another gym post?” Here’s the truth. These posts aren’t really about the gym. They’re about getting my life back. Somewhere along the way, while life was throwing its own surprises and I was busy dealing with them, I stopped taking care of my own health. Not overnight.”

Manisha said that it was just “little things” such as “less sleep, more stress, routines slipping away… until one day I realised my body wasn’t where it used to be. So I made myself a promise. Before my next film, my health would be my biggest project.”

The actress revealed she thought if she worked hard enough, everything would fall into place.

“Well… my body had other plans. I ate well. Trained consistently. Counted calories. Counted protein. Did everything I was supposed to do. Then I’d step on the weighing scale… Nothing. Every. Single. Day.”

Manisha replied: “One day I was so convinced the scale was lying that I actually bought another one. It betrayed me too. Funny now. Not funny then. I remember crying out of sheer frustration, wondering why my body wasn’t responding.”

Manisha understood that “body changes with age.”

“Thankfully, I met wonderful doctors and experts who reminded me of something I needed to hear: our bodies change with age. The body I had years ago isn’t the body I have today. It doesn’t need punishment—it needs understanding. I had to change my approach, not just work harder.

That changed everything.”

“Four months later, I’m finally seeing results. I’m still some distance from where I want to be, but I feel stronger, healthier and, most importantly, hopeful. So if my feed has been full of workouts, healthy meals lovingly prepared by my chef, amazing trainers pushing me, and yes…”

Manisha tagged it as healing and said it isn’t “vanity.”

“This isn’t vanity. This is healing. And if you’re working hard and not seeing results yet, please don’t lose heart. Sometimes your body is asking for patience, not perfection. One day at a time.”

--IANS

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