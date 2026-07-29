Aditya Dhar’s brother Lokesh Dhar reflects on ‘Article 370’s journey from underdog to National Award winner

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Producer Lokesh Dhar has opened up about ‘Article 370’s remarkable journey after the film won three National Awards at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Dhar, who is the co-founder of B62 Studios, said that the recognition was a moment of immense gratitude for the entire team behind the film. Taking to Instagram, Lokesh shared a lengthy note that read, “It's been a minute since the National Awards were announced. Article 370 was the first film we released at B62 Studios, almost two years ago. Our intention was to bring stories to the screen that keep us awake at night; the ones that stay with you long after the lights go off. The odds weren't in our favor. And it's great to be the underdog.”

“For this film to win three National Awards -- Best Feature Film, Best Actress and Best Music, is an honour. I'm deeply grateful to the 72nd National Film Awards jury. For the audience to have shown this film so much love, along with the love they've shown to Dhoom Dhaam, Baramulla and Dhurandhar, is beyond words.”

Lokesh added, “Some of this success, I believe, is owed to the blessings of the elders... When the electricity went out in the evenings, the silence was broken by news from a battery-operated radio, tuned to Radio Kashmir. When that ended, the stories began. The elders would sit on the floor on woollen carpets and narrate larger-than-life tales where the rivers ran wider, the snow lay deeper and the icicles hung longer. Big enough to pull us into their world, never so big that we lost interest.”

He concluded by dedicating the achievement to the people who made the journey possible. “In some way, that's what we're trying to do with every film: honour those stories. Long after we are gone, the resilience they showed will live on through the movies we make. None of this would exist without the people who built it with us: our incredible cast and crew, our director, our writers, Jio Studios, and the friends and family who stood by us through it all. This is as much theirs as it is ours.”

“Article 370,” directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) and Lokesh Dhar, was announced one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards. The movie won three National Awards at the 72nd National Film Awards - Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam Dhar, and Best Music Director for Shashwat Sachdev.

--IANS

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