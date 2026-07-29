July 29, 2026 12:48 PM हिंदी

Sony's Kumamoto semiconductor plant remains shut after Japan earthquake

Sony's Kumamoto semiconductor plant remains shut after Japan earthquake

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Sony Semiconductor Solutions on Wednesday said operations at its Kumamoto Technology Center remain suspended after a powerful earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto region, with the company assessing possible damage to the facility and manufacturing lines.

Sony added that no significant damage has been reported at its Nagasaki, Oita and Kagoshima technology centres, while no injuries were reported among employees present at the facilities when the earthquake struck.

Production at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's plant in Kikuyo town was halted immediately after the 4:27 pm local time earthquake on Tuesday, the company said.

The company said assessments of the impact on buildings and production equipment at the Kumamoto facility are currently underway. However, it did not provide a timeline for the resumption of operations.

The disruption comes after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto region on Tuesday, killing 13 people, according to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"Even now, there are people waiting to be rescued, and this is a race against time. We will marshal all available resources on the ground to save and rescue as many people as possible," Takaichi told reporters.

Rescue teams continued search operations for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, as authorities assessed the extent of damage caused by the quake.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions is a key supplier of image sensors and other semiconductor components used across consumer electronics, automotive and industrial applications.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also expressed concern over the earthquake.

"Deeply concerned at the news of the earthquake that struck Kumamoto prefecture in Japan. Express our solidarity and support to the Government and people of Japan as they respond to it. Pray for the safety and recovery of those affected by the earthquake," the EAM wrote on X.

--IANS

ag/

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