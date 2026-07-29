Himani Shivpuri shares unseen pictures of her parents on Guru Purnima, calls them her 'first gurus'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri celebrated Guru Purnima by paying a heartfelt tribute to the people who have shaped her life and journey.

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’actress shared a touching note on Instagram where she expressed gratitude towards her parents, teachers, and mentors who guided her over the years. Along with her message, Himani also shared unseen pictures of her parents, whom she fondly described as her first gurus.

She wrote, “Suprabhat! Happy Gurupurnima! My first Gurus, my father and my mother, gratitude and naman to them, for teaching me the right values, and all my teachers in school , college, National school of Drama, in the film , tv, industry, and all the people who entered my life and taught me, and made me who I am today! Naman.”

The first blurry picture featured Himani Shivpuri posing with her father, while the next frame showed the actress alongside her mother.

Himani Shivpuri’s father, Dr. Haridutt Bhatt ‘Shailesh’, was a renowned poet and a Hindi teacher at The Doon School in Dehradun. Her mother, Shail Bhatt, was a homemaker who passed away in 2018.

The actress has often expressed her love and admiration for her parents.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, several celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages, expressing gratitude towards their mentors, teachers, and those who have shaped their journeys.

Guru Purnima is a sacred festival that honours gurus for their guidance, wisdom, and invaluable contribution to shaping lives. The occasion also commemorates the birth anniversary of the revered Sage Ved Vyasa.

Professionally, Himani Shivpuri has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry, with a career spanning over four decades. Over the years, the veteran actress has featured in several popular films, including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Pardes,” “Hero No. 1,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Koyla,” and others.

--IANS

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