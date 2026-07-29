July 29, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Himani Shivpuri shares unseen pictures of her parents on Guru Purnima, calls them her 'first gurus'

Himani Shivpuri shares unseen pictures of her parents on Guru Purnima, calls them her 'first gurus'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri celebrated Guru Purnima by paying a heartfelt tribute to the people who have shaped her life and journey.

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’actress shared a touching note on Instagram where she expressed gratitude towards her parents, teachers, and mentors who guided her over the years. Along with her message, Himani also shared unseen pictures of her parents, whom she fondly described as her first gurus.

She wrote, “Suprabhat! Happy Gurupurnima! My first Gurus, my father and my mother, gratitude and naman to them, for teaching me the right values, and all my teachers in school , college, National school of Drama, in the film , tv, industry, and all the people who entered my life and taught me, and made me who I am today! Naman.”

The first blurry picture featured Himani Shivpuri posing with her father, while the next frame showed the actress alongside her mother.

Himani Shivpuri’s father, Dr. Haridutt Bhatt ‘Shailesh’, was a renowned poet and a Hindi teacher at The Doon School in Dehradun. Her mother, Shail Bhatt, was a homemaker who passed away in 2018.

The actress has often expressed her love and admiration for her parents.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, several celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages, expressing gratitude towards their mentors, teachers, and those who have shaped their journeys.

Guru Purnima is a sacred festival that honours gurus for their guidance, wisdom, and invaluable contribution to shaping lives. The occasion also commemorates the birth anniversary of the revered Sage Ved Vyasa.

Professionally, Himani Shivpuri has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry, with a career spanning over four decades. Over the years, the veteran actress has featured in several popular films, including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Pardes,” “Hero No. 1,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Koyla,” and others.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Karan Johar recalls life-changing conversations with Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan on Guru Purnima: ‘I am here because of them’

Karan Johar recalls life-changing conversations with Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan on Guru Purnima: ‘I am here because of them’

Amitabh Bachchan marks Guru Purnima with a heartfelt message in Sanskrit

Amitabh Bachchan marks Guru Purnima with a heartfelt message in Sanskrit

India’s industrial output growth remains strong in June: Report

India’s industrial output growth remains strong in June: Report

BSP to launch UP poll campaign from Hathras on August 10

Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand to kickstart BSP's poll campaign from Hathras, next month

Vikkals Vikram, Arathy Krishna's 'Lightweight, Baby!' unit wraps up 45-day shoot; first look to be unveiled in August (Photo:IANS/PR)

Vikkals Vikram, Arathy Krishna's 'Lightweight, Baby!' unit wraps up 45-day shoot; first look to be unveiled in August

Wife of Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP resigns as Bengal Information Commissioner

Wife of Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and ex-top cop resigns as Bengal Information Commissioner

I-T Dept asks taxpayers to reconcile documents, file ITRs before deadline

I-T Dept asks taxpayers to reconcile documents, file ITRs before deadline

Seerat Kapoor on how South cinema shaped her journey: ‘‘It made me more instinctive and adaptable’

Seerat Kapoor on how South cinema shaped her journey: ‘It made me more instinctive and adaptable’

Himansh Kohli on ‘Aryabhatt Ka Zero’: It taught me that a person’s true strength lies not in their circumstances

Himansh Kohli on ‘Aryabhatt Ka Zero’: It taught me that a person’s true strength lies not in their circumstances

Any student who wants to do activism should face police; I faced during Emergency: JP Nadda in RS

Any student who wants to do activism should face police; I faced during Emergency: JP Nadda in RS