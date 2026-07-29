Mammootty's next film's shoot begins in Karaikudi in TN

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) Work on director Nithish Sahadev's upcoming film, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, has now begun at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu.

The film, which is being produced by Mammootty's own production house, Mammootty Kampany, is yet to be titled and is being tentatively referred to as #MammoottyKampanyProductionNo9.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the news of commencement of shooting, Mammootty Kampany wrote, "The wait is over! MammoottyKampany Production No. 9, directed by Nithish Sahadev, has officially gone on floors today in Karaikudi. Seeking all your love, blessings, and support as we embark on this exciting journey. Stay tuned for more updates!"

The makers also released a BTS clip of the crew shooting some crucial scenes in the film on the first day of shooting.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Nithish Sahadev's previous film, 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, was a big hit in Tamil cinema.

Soon after the success of 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', Nithish Sahadev had announced that he would be directing Mammootty in his next film. The director had made this announcement last year. Taking to his Instagram page to post a picture of himself and his team with Mammootty, he had written, "Next padam with Mammookka. Directed by Myself. Written by - Anuraj Ob & Myself. Project Designer : Agnivesh Ranjith #Mammootty #MammoottyKampany #soonrolling."

The film had been officially launched two weeks ago with a grand pooja ceremony. Mammootty Kampany had then too taken to its Instagram page to make the announcement. It had said, "MammoottyKampany Production Number 9 Kicked Off today with the Pooja Ceremony ! Direction : Nithish Sahadev D.O.P : Jimshi Khalid Written by : Anuraj OB & Nithish Sahadev. Stay Tuned for More Updates #Mammootty #MammoottyKampany #NithishSahadev."

Interestingly, the unit of #MammoottyKampanyProductionNo9 has begun its shooting schedule on a day actor Dulquer Salmaan, the son of actor Mammootty, celebrated his birthday.

--IANS

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