'TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar recalls losing hair at 23, says he was nervous before landing Bhide's role

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, best known for playing the iconic character of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the long-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', revealed about his mental health when he started to lose hair at a very young age of 23.

He added that the incident left him anxious about pursuing a career in acting.

Speaking during the celebrations marking the show's 18th anniversary on July 28, Mandar reflected on his early struggles and how what he once considered a setback eventually became his biggest strength.

Recalling his journey, the actor said, "I am actually a mechanical engineer. I was in Dubai from 1997 to 2000. Before moving there, I had done a Marathi serial and felt my career was set. But because of responsibilities, I went to Dubai for a job."

He added, "About six months after moving there, I realised I had started losing my hair. At that time, I was hardly 23 years old. You can imagine the mental condition of someone who wants to enter this field after losing his hair at such a young age. I was very nervous."

Mandar shared that one of his roommates encouraged him to look at the brighter side. "My roommate told me that maybe my look would become my asset, and perhaps it did. Asit sir liked my look very much and trusted me with the role."

The actor also recalled his audition for the sitcom. "I still remember the dialogue I was given during the audition about becoming the secretary of Gokuldham Society. That style has stayed with people even today. Thank you very much, Asit sir. It has been 18 years, but the journey has just started. The destination is still far."

Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' premiered on July 28, 2008, on SAB TV. Inspired by Tarak Mehta's Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, the sitcom revolves around the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society.

On July 28, it went on to become one of Indian television's longest-running comedy shows.

The ensemble cast includes Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Bhide, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Bhide, Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer, Shyam Pathak as Popatlal, Tanmay Vekaria as Bagha, Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Iyer and Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta.

–IANS

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