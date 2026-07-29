July 29, 2026 12:48 PM हिंदी

Raj Babbar mourns Suniel Anand’s loss, says Dev Anand film plans remaining unfinished is ‘heartbreaking’

Raj Babbar mourns Suniel Anand’s loss, says Dev Anand tribute film plans remaining unfinished is ‘heartbreaking’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor-politician Raj Babbar has mourned the loss of filmmaker-actor Suniel Anand, son of late legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand. He also said it was heartbreaking that his dream of making a film as a tribute to his father remained unfinished.

Raj Babbar took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he described Suneil Anand, who passed away aged 70 in the UK, as a true gentleman.

“Deepest condolences on the passing of filmmaker and actor #SuneilAnand ji, beloved son of the late #DevAnand ji. He was a true gentleman, known for his warmth, grace, and deep love for cinema,” Raj wrote alongside an image of Suniel Anand.

He added: “It’s heartbreaking that his plans to make a film in tribute to his father remained unfinished. May his family find strength, comfort, and peace in these difficult times. Holding you close in my thoughts, brother.”

Suneil Anand suffered a heart attack in London while travelling from the US to India, with a stopover in the UK. He was rushed to a hospital after a cardiac arrest. Following an initial evaluation, doctors decided to carry out a stent procedure.

However, before the surgery could be performed, he suffered another heart attack. Despite repeated efforts by the medical team to revive him, he passed away.

He died at the same hospital where his father, Dev Anand, had breathed his last years ago.

Talking about Raj Babbar, he started his film career with Reena Roy, one of the most well-known actresses of the 1970s.

He gained the spotlight for his horrific portrayal of a rapist in B. R. Chopra's Insaf Ka Tarazu, in which he assaulted the heroine Bharti Saxena, played by Zeenat Aman and her sister Neeta, played by Padmini Kolhapure and in the end, is shot and killed by Bharti.

He then became a consistent feature of the B. R. Chopra banner and appeared in Nikaah with Deepak Parashar and Salma Agha and in Aaj Ki Aawaz with Smita Patil.

He has also appeared on television. He was seen in the introductory episodes of the famous Indian TV series Mahabharat, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Raj Babbar was also seen in Pukaar - Call For The Hero.

--IANS

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