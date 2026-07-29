Safety of seafarers stranded aboard cargo ship at Ukraine port highest priority: Indian Embassy

Kyiv, July 29 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said that it is constantly monitoring the situation of the Indian seafarers currently stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port and has attached the "highest priority" to this incident.

The mission said that the Indian officials are in touch with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of all the Indian seafarers.

This comes as the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) brought attention to the situation and mentioned that at least 13 Indian seafarers are among the 15 crew members stranded aboard a cargo vessel at the Chornomorsk port as drone and missile attacks continue in the vicinity of the strategic Black Sea harbour.

The Indian Embassy, in a post on X, said, "A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard."

The FSUI has warned that the crew is caught in what it described as a "terrible and life-threatening situation", saying those onboard are living in "constant fear of a direct hit at any moment" as hostilities between Russia and Ukraine continue near the port.

The sailors' union appealed for immediate intervention by the Indian government and other stakeholders to ensure the crew's safety. It urged the government, the shipowners, the vessel's flag state and other relevant authorities to take immediate steps to secure the safety of the crew and arrange their early evacuation and repatriation.

The FSUI also shared a video purportedly recorded from onboard the vessel, showing thick plumes of smoke rising from areas surrounding the ship, underscoring the deteriorating security situation at the Black Sea port.

The latest distress call comes amid a series of attacks involving merchant vessels operating in and around Ukraine's southern coastline in recent days, with the Black Sea emerging as an increasingly dangerous zone for civilian shipping.

In the wake of the recent attacks, India has summoned both Russian and Ukrainian diplomats to convey its strong protest over the repeated strikes affecting civilian merchant vessels.

New Delhi has also called for ensuring the safety and security of commercial shipping and civilian seafarers operating in international waters amid the ongoing conflict.

--IANS

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